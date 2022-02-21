Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 21, 2022, 01:33:20 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
The power of the dog
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: The power of the dog (Read 63 times)
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 022
The power of the dog
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:31:14 PM »
Anyone watched it?
Oscar nominated, so I thought I'd watch it tonight.
Well, I have never seen such utter drudge ever.
Totally pointless
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 812
Re: The power of the dog
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:35:06 PM »
I was tempted, watched the trailer and thought fuck that. I remember watching There will be blood because of all the hype around Oscar nominations. I thought It was garbage. I dont fall for the pretentious hype anymore
Logged
kippers
Offline
Posts: 3 022
Re: The power of the dog
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 09:54:21 PM »
Watched The Lost Daughter (until I got utterly bored) a week ago.
Also oscar nominated because it stars Olivia Colman.
Now she is massively overrated for some reason.
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 812
Re: The power of the dog
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 09:56:29 PM »
Most of the nominated films are shit.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...