Topic: The power of the dog
« on: Yesterday at 09:31:14 PM »
Anyone watched it?

Oscar nominated,  so I thought I'd watch it tonight.

Well, I have never seen such utter drudge  ever.
Totally pointless
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:35:06 PM »
I was tempted, watched the trailer and thought fuck that. I remember watching There will be blood because of all the hype around Oscar nominations. I thought It was garbage. I dont fall for the pretentious hype anymore
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:54:21 PM »
Watched The Lost Daughter (until I got utterly bored) a week ago.

 Also oscar nominated because it stars Olivia Colman.
 Now she is massively overrated for some reason.
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:56:29 PM »
Most of the nominated films are shit.
