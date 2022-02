Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Posts: 17 496 Table « on: Yesterday at 09:21:15 PM » Canít remember the fight being so tight, so far down. Every point will be crucial come the end. Looks like the away day caper is about to get expensive Logged

Robbso

Posts: 15 812 Re: Table « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:30:27 PM » Iím doing Barnsley and Peterborough, probably Wembley 😀 Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Re: Table « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:33:19 PM »



Barnsley on a charabang next week. Twenty snots inc pie n peas and a brewery visit. Barnsley on a charabang next week. Twenty snots inc pie n peas and a brewery visit. Logged

Robbso

Posts: 15 812 Re: Table « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:36:48 PM » Good man, 80 of us on a coach, pub just outside then to the ground. 4400 should be lively. Logged

Robbso

Posts: 15 812 Re: Table « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:38:23 PM » Oh Peterborough 56 quid return on the train. Not too bad. The missus begs to differ Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Re: Table « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:42:36 PM »



That trainís ok. I get senior discount cos Iím over sixty. My mates take piss, until I get 1/3 off Weíll do Peterborough if we can get tickets. One of our favourite trips for some reason. Also Birmingham, which really IS a favourite. Pub 100 years old, middle of a previously vibrant industrial area, now fucked upThat trainís ok. I get senior discount cos Iím over sixty. My mates take piss, until I get 1/3 off « Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:45:24 PM by Bob End and his Sexy Bitch » Logged