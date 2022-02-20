Winston

Posts: 860 ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - West Brom ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « on: February 20, 2022, 07:51:59 PM » Steve Bruce is in charge of the Baggies for this one



Anyone not going can watch on Sky Sports



« Last Edit: February 20, 2022, 08:01:16 PM by Winston »

headset

Posts: 5 180 Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - West Brom ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:09:15 AM »



A tough game that I feel we must get something from - its not season-defining but after any defeat, you don't want to face another one, especially at home.



I would take a draw tonight if it comes with a win away at Barnsley on Saturday. Otherwise, it has to be a home win tonight.



A tough game that I feel we must get something from - its not season-defining but after any defeat, you don't want to face another one, especially at home.

I would take a draw tonight if it comes with a win away at Barnsley on Saturday. Otherwise, it has to be a home win tonight.

If Fry can keep the curse of Andy Carroll quiet and have a decent game against him - I'm going for a 2-0 Boro win to keep the pressure on Bruce and, WBA who are both in a fairly bad spell. I will be present in the cold stands of the Riverside tonight - hardcore me even when it's on live on Sky

kippers

Posts: 3 043 Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - West Brom ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:21:15 PM » This is most definitely a must win game and probably season defining.



A loss of momentum right now sees us finishing mid table.

We need to start pulling away from those around us pretty quickly to be in the playoff mix.

headset

Posts: 5 180 Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - West Brom ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:04:31 PM » i agree a defeat could be the start of us drifting to a mid-table finish.



That said I can't agree it's a season-defining game - history tells you the last play-off place very often goes down to the wire. So the is plenty to play for after tonight even a defeat which would be a big blow is not the end of the world stuff in my eyes anyhow.

Gingerpig

2-1 ....& we all know who gets their goal , the man who got a chorus of "andy carolll tarmacs yer drive" years ago

Bill Buxton

Posts: 5 359 Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - West Brom ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 06:46:53 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 06:10:43 PM

Behave, you usually fuck off, sulking when we win. A long unbeaten run must be torturous

Not so.Ive enjoyed the improvements brought about by Wilder. I had a bad feeling about the Bristol City game, and Im not very confident about tonight.We seem to have strikers who havent got a strikers touch. Lets hope they find it tonight,or we could come a cropper from a team that is in a very bad run of form.

Westlane_rightwinger

Fred West ruined my wife





Cant fault our home form under Wildthing. Away we struggle and it will cost us dear either in making the playoffs or being successful. Hopefully he sorts it. Watmore should be first choice followed by Sporar. The fatfuck should be a bench warmer and the typical weak minded Arsenal offload needs to wake up to championship football.

kippers

Posts: 3 043 Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - West Brom ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 10:50:20 PM »

Tav's been out of sorts for a while, hope this is a turning point because he does have it.



Robson, I say it as I see it and give praise when it's due.
Tav's been out of sorts for a while, hope this is a turning point because he does have it.

What's the pay like ?

kippers

Posts: 3 043 Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - West Brom ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 11:24:13 PM » I cant see that attacking combo playing again.

Balogun is not up to this level and Conelley seems to be over trying. Maybe there is a good player in there but we arent seeing it right now. Needs to be more aware and stop getting narky with defenders.

Winston

Posts: 860 Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - West Brom ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 11:29:48 PM » Tav with McGree as left of midfield added more attacking threat



Shows how good Jones is on the right considering how much he contribute

Billy Balfour

Connelly is that barrel chested little snappy fucker type who always do well against us. I agree he's trying to hard at present but I'm impressed with his work rate and runs he makes. Hopefully he finds his shooting boots and some composure as he could have had a few assists now if he'd just look up.