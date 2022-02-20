Welcome,
February 23, 2022, 01:52:06 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - West Brom ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Author
Topic: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - West Brom ⚽️⚽️⚽️ (Read 379 times)
Winston
Posts: 860
⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - West Brom ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Steve Bruce is in charge of the Baggies for this one
Anyone not going can watch on Sky Sports
headset
Posts: 5 180
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - West Brom ⚽️⚽️⚽️
I will be present in the cold stands of the Riverside tonight - hardcore me even when it's on live on Sky
A tough game that I feel we must get something from - its not season-defining but after any defeat, you don't want to face another one, especially at home.
I would take a draw tonight if it comes with a win away at Barnsley on Saturday. Otherwise, it has to be a home win tonight.
If Fry can keep the curse of Andy Carroll quiet and have a decent game against him - I'm going for a 2-0 Boro win to keep the pressure on Bruce and, WBA who are both in a fairly bad spell.
Robbso
Posts: 15 831
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - West Brom ⚽️⚽️⚽️
6 1, Geordie twat is bound to score
kippers
Posts: 3 043
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - West Brom ⚽️⚽️⚽️
This is most definitely a must win game and probably season defining.
A loss of momentum right now sees us finishing mid table.
We need to start pulling away from those around us pretty quickly to be in the playoff mix.
headset
Posts: 5 180
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - West Brom ⚽️⚽️⚽️
i agree a defeat could be the start of us drifting to a mid-table finish.
That said I can't agree it's a season-defining game - history tells you the last play-off place very often goes down to the wire. So the is plenty to play for after tonight even a defeat which would be a big blow is not the end of the world stuff in my eyes anyhow.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 359
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - West Brom ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Im afraid the lack of fire power will cost us dear.
Winston
Posts: 860
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - West Brom ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Thats what I like to hear, Bill - a bit of optimism
Robbso
Posts: 15 831
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - West Brom ⚽️⚽️⚽️
You wont fucking hear it from bill
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 359
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - West Brom ⚽️⚽️⚽️
We will see.
Robbso
Posts: 15 831
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - West Brom ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Behave, you usually fuck off, sulking when we win. A long unbeaten run must be torturous
Gingerpig
Posts: 1 007
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - West Brom ⚽️⚽️⚽️
2-1 ....& we all know who gets their goal , the man who got a chorus of "andy carolll tarmacs yer drive" years ago
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 359
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - West Brom ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 06:10:43 PM
Behave, you usually fuck off, sulking when we win. A long unbeaten run must be torturous
Not so.Ive enjoyed the improvements brought about by Wilder. I had a bad feeling about the Bristol City game, and Im not very confident about tonight.We seem to have strikers who havent got a strikers touch. Lets hope they find it tonight,or we could come a cropper from a team that is in a very bad run of form.
Winston
Posts: 860
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - West Brom ⚽️⚽️⚽️
I fancy Boro tonight
Robbso
Posts: 15 831
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - West Brom ⚽️⚽️⚽️
One change, as expected with Crooks suspended.
Westlane_rightwinger
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - West Brom ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Cant fault our home form under Wildthing. Away we struggle and it will cost us dear either in making the playoffs or being successful. Hopefully he sorts it. Watmore should be first choice followed by Sporar. The fatfuck should be a bench warmer and the typical weak minded Arsenal offload needs to wake up to championship football.
Winston
Posts: 860
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - West Brom ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Balogun and Connolly start with Sporar on the bench
Winston
Posts: 860
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - West Brom ⚽️⚽️⚽️
kippers
Posts: 3 043
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - West Brom ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Any links.? Its not on Ifollow
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 359
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - West Brom ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Losing 1:0. Didnt You just know it.
kippers
Posts: 3 043
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - West Brom ⚽️⚽️⚽️
I dont know what the answer is, but everything that Tavernier is involved with turns to shite.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 359
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - West Brom ⚽️⚽️⚽️
I think part of the problem,other than Lumley is atrocious is that our midfield is lightweight. They are missing Crooks. It also doesnt help,if your front two are shite.
Ben G
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - West Brom ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Lumley offers no confidence to his defence.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 359
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - West Brom ⚽️⚽️⚽️
I wonder if Wilder tried to get a keeper in Jan?
kippers
Posts: 3 043
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - West Brom ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Can see Bamba coming on and moving McNair in midfield.
Bring Tav off.
Perhaps Corburn for Balogun
Winston
Posts: 860
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - West Brom ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Lumley
Winston
Posts: 860
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - West Brom ⚽️⚽️⚽️
The two forwards look the least likely to score
kippers
Posts: 3 043
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - West Brom ⚽️⚽️⚽️
I know. No fucking instinctive reaction to their goal
Winston
Posts: 860
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - West Brom ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Theyre just getting involved in tussles to control the ball and its all coming to nothing between Balogun and Connolly
Winston
Posts: 860
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - West Brom ⚽️⚽️⚽️
kippers
Posts: 3 043
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - West Brom ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Great subs, but really should have been starting 11.
McGree now has teammates to aim for.
Like it.
kippers
Posts: 3 043
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - West Brom ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Nice. Playing really well now is Tav. Bout time
Robbso
Posts: 15 831
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - West Brom ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Fuck off bill
Winston
Posts: 860
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - West Brom ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Tav, MOTM. Fair play
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 359
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - West Brom ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Thats more like it.
Robbso
Posts: 15 831
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - West Brom ⚽️⚽️⚽️
When he went wide looked a different player. Manager got it spot on second half. Ref was shite.
Robbso
Posts: 15 831
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - West Brom ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Quote from: kippers on
Yesterday
at 09:23:50 PM
I dont know what the answer is, but everything that Tavernier is involved with turns to shite.
Do you fancy managing the Mackams Kip lad
kippers
Posts: 3 043
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - West Brom ⚽️⚽️⚽️
That's the key now till seasons end.
Tav wide right, McGree controlling attacking midfield.
Oh, and send them 2 fuckers back.
Watmore was ace.
kippers
Posts: 3 043
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - West Brom ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Robson, I say it as I see it and give praise when it's due.
Tav's been out of sorts for a while, hope this is a turning point because he does have it.
What's the pay like ?
Robbso
Posts: 15 831
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - West Brom ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Tab was on the left mate. Jones plays on the right.
kippers
Posts: 3 043
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - West Brom ⚽️⚽️⚽️
I was watching in a mirror
Winston
Posts: 860
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - West Brom ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Credit to Wilder too
McGree did well
Robbso
Posts: 15 831
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - West Brom ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Pass to Tav was superb
kippers
Posts: 3 043
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - West Brom ⚽️⚽️⚽️
I cant see that attacking combo playing again.
Balogun is not up to this level and Conelley seems to be over trying. Maybe there is a good player in there but we arent seeing it right now. Needs to be more aware and stop getting narky with defenders.
Winston
Posts: 860
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - West Brom ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Tav with McGree as left of midfield added more attacking threat
Shows how good Jones is on the right considering how much he contribute
Winston
Posts: 860
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - West Brom ⚽️⚽️⚽️
I agree I think Sporar and Connolly to start with Watmore coming on
Midfield: Jones - Crooks - Howson - McGreee - Tav
Billy Balfour
Posts: 5 119
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - West Brom ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Connelly is that barrel chested little snappy fucker type who always do well against us. I agree he's trying to hard at present but I'm impressed with his work rate and runs he makes. Hopefully he finds his shooting boots and some composure as he could have had a few assists now if he'd just look up.
Ben G
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - West Brom ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Need to work on a plan for when Isaiah is marked out of the game.
Billy Balfour
Posts: 5 119
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - West Brom ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Quote from: Ben G on
Yesterday
at 11:58:59 PM
Need to work on a plan for when Isaiah is marked out of the game.
Give it to mcgree. He can find passes from midfield.
Connelly was making some decent runs up front on his own but midfield was going sideways when he was pointing where he wanted the ball. Be good to see us try play some direct through balls to him. See if he can actually finish instead of half chances from angles
