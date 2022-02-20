Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 22, 2022
Topic: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - West Brom ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Winston
February 20, 2022, 07:51:59 PM
Steve Bruce is in charge of the Baggies for this one

Anyone not going can watch on Sky Sports

headset
Today at 07:09:15 AM
I will be present in the cold stands of the Riverside tonight - hardcore me even when it's on live on Sky :mido:

A tough game that I feel we must get something from - its not season-defining but after any defeat, you don't want to face another one, especially at home.

I would take a draw tonight if it comes with a win away at Barnsley on Saturday. Otherwise, it has to be a home win tonight.

If Fry can keep the curse of Andy Carroll quiet and have a decent game against him  - I'm going for a 2-0 Boro win to keep the pressure on Bruce and, WBA who are both in a fairly bad spell.
Robbso
Today at 11:07:20 AM
6 1, Geordie twat is bound to score
kippers
Today at 12:21:15 PM
This is most definitely a must win game and probably season defining.

A loss of momentum right now sees us finishing mid table.
We need to start pulling away from those around us pretty quickly to be in the playoff mix.
headset
Today at 04:04:31 PM
i agree a defeat could be the start of us drifting to a mid-table finish.

That said I can't agree it's a season-defining game - history tells you the last play-off place very often goes down to the wire. So the is plenty to play for after tonight even a defeat which would be a big blow is not the end of the world stuff in my eyes anyhow.
Bill Buxton
Today at 04:10:25 PM
Im afraid the lack of fire power will cost us dear.
Winston
Today at 04:13:45 PM
Thats what I like to hear, Bill - a bit of optimism  :like:
Robbso
Today at 04:53:13 PM
You wont fucking hear it from bill
Bill Buxton
Today at 04:55:17 PM
We will see.
Robbso
Today at 06:10:43 PM
Behave, you usually fuck off, sulking when we win. A long unbeaten run must be torturous  rava
Gingerpig
Today at 06:23:51 PM
2-1 ....& we all know who gets their goal , the man who got a chorus of "andy carolll tarmacs yer drive" years ago  :alf: :alf:
Bill Buxton
Today at 06:46:53 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 06:10:43 PM
Behave, you usually fuck off, sulking when we win. A long unbeaten run must be torturous  rava

Not so.Ive enjoyed the improvements brought about by Wilder. I had a bad feeling about the Bristol City game, and Im not very confident about tonight.We seem to have strikers who havent got a strikers touch. Lets hope they find it tonight,or we could come a cropper from a team that is in a very bad run of form.
Winston
Today at 08:05:54 PM
I fancy Boro tonight  :mido:
Robbso
Today at 08:06:15 PM
One change, as expected with Crooks suspended.
Westlane_rightwinger
Today at 08:08:41 PM
Cant fault our home form under Wildthing. Away we struggle and it will cost us dear either in making the playoffs or being successful. Hopefully he sorts it. Watmore should be first choice followed by Sporar. The fatfuck should be a bench warmer and the typical weak minded Arsenal offload needs to wake up to championship football.
Winston
Today at 08:09:55 PM
Balogun and Connolly start with Sporar on the bench 
Winston
Today at 08:15:17 PM
kippers
Today at 08:44:13 PM
Any links.?  Its not on Ifollow
Bill Buxton
Today at 09:15:28 PM
Losing 1:0. Didnt You just know it.
kippers
Today at 09:23:50 PM
I dont know what the answer is, but everything that Tavernier is involved with turns to shite.
Bill Buxton
Today at 09:26:30 PM
I think part of the problem,other than Lumley is atrocious is that our midfield is lightweight. They are missing Crooks. It also doesnt help,if your front two are shite.
Ben G
Today at 09:27:07 PM
Lumley offers no confidence to his defence.
Bill Buxton
Today at 09:30:32 PM
I wonder if Wilder tried to get a keeper in Jan?
kippers
Today at 09:36:43 PM
Can see Bamba coming on and moving McNair in midfield.
Bring Tav off.

Perhaps Corburn for Balogun
Winston
Today at 09:47:27 PM
Lumley  lost
Winston
Today at 09:50:04 PM
The two forwards look the least likely to score

kippers
Today at 09:50:57 PM
I know. No fucking instinctive reaction to their goal
Winston
Today at 09:55:32 PM
Theyre just getting involved in tussles to control the ball and its all coming to nothing between Balogun and Connolly
Winston
Today at 10:03:50 PM
 :mido:
kippers
Today at 10:11:35 PM
Great subs, but really should have been starting 11.
McGree now has teammates to aim for.

Like it.
kippers
Today at 10:15:35 PM
Nice.  Playing really well now is Tav.  Bout time
Robbso
Today at 10:40:14 PM
Fuck off bill :homer:
Winston
Today at 10:41:58 PM
Tav, MOTM. Fair play  :like:
Bill Buxton
Today at 10:43:23 PM
Thats more like it.
Robbso
Today at 10:44:27 PM
When he went wide looked a different player. Manager got it spot on second half. Ref was shite.
Robbso
Today at 10:46:34 PM
Quote from: kippers on Today at 09:23:50 PM
I dont know what the answer is, but everything that Tavernier is involved with turns to shite.

Do you fancy managing the Mackams  Kip lad monkey monkey
kippers
Today at 10:47:54 PM
That's the key now till seasons end.
Tav wide right, McGree controlling attacking midfield.
Oh, and send them 2 fuckers back.
Watmore was ace.
kippers
Today at 10:50:20 PM
Robson, I say it as I see it and give praise when it's due.
Tav's been out of sorts for a while, hope this is a turning point because he does have it.

What's the pay like ?  oleary
Robbso
Today at 10:51:07 PM
Tab was on the left mate. Jones plays on the right.
kippers
Today at 10:53:25 PM
 :alf:   I was watching in a mirror   mcl
Winston
Today at 10:54:58 PM
Credit to Wilder too

McGree did well
Logged
« Reply #41 on: Today at 10:56:26 PM »
Pass to Tav was superb
kippers
Today at 11:24:13 PM
I cant see that attacking combo playing again.
Balogun is not up to this level and Conelley seems to be over trying. Maybe there is a good player in there but we arent seeing it right now. Needs to be more aware and stop getting narky with defenders.
