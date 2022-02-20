Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 22, 2022, 08:44:43 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - West Brom ⚽️⚽️⚽️  (Read 181 times)
Winston
*****
Online Online

Posts: 852


View Profile
« on: February 20, 2022, 07:51:59 PM »
Steve Bruce is in charge of the Baggies for this one

Anyone not going can watch on Sky Sports

« Last Edit: February 20, 2022, 08:01:16 PM by Winston » Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 180


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:09:15 AM »
I will be present in the cold stands of the Riverside tonight - hardcore me even when it's on live on Sky :mido:

A tough game that I feel we must get something from - its not season-defining but after any defeat, you don't want to face another one, especially at home.

I would take a draw tonight if it comes with a win away at Barnsley on Saturday. Otherwise, it has to be a home win tonight.

If Fry can keep the curse of Andy Carroll quiet and have a decent game against him  - I'm going for a 2-0 Boro win to keep the pressure on Bruce and, WBA who are both in a fairly bad spell.
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 826


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:07:20 AM »
6 1, Geordie twat is bound to score
Logged
kippers
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 034


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:21:15 PM »
This is most definitely a must win game and probably season defining.

A loss of momentum right now sees us finishing mid table.
We need to start pulling away from those around us pretty quickly to be in the playoff mix.
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 180


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:04:31 PM »
i agree a defeat could be the start of us drifting to a mid-table finish.

That said I can't agree it's a season-defining game - history tells you the last play-off place very often goes down to the wire. So the is plenty to play for after tonight even a defeat which would be a big blow is not the end of the world stuff in my eyes anyhow.
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 355


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:10:25 PM »
Im afraid the lack of fire power will cost us dear.
Logged
Winston
*****
Online Online

Posts: 852


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:13:45 PM »
Thats what I like to hear, Bill - a bit of optimism  :like:
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 826


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:53:13 PM »
You wont fucking hear it from bill
« Last Edit: Today at 06:09:27 PM by Robbso » Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 355


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:55:17 PM »
We will see.
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 826


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:10:43 PM »
Behave, you usually fuck off, sulking when we win. A long unbeaten run must be torturous  rava
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 007


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:23:51 PM »
2-1 ....& we all know who gets their goal , the man who got a chorus of "andy carolll tarmacs yer drive" years ago  :alf: :alf:
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 355


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 06:46:53 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 06:10:43 PM
Behave, you usually fuck off, sulking when we win. A long unbeaten run must be torturous  rava

Not so.Ive enjoyed the improvements brought about by Wilder. I had a bad feeling about the Bristol City game, and Im not very confident about tonight.We seem to have strikers who havent got a strikers touch. Lets hope they find it tonight,or we could come a cropper from a team that is in a very bad run of form.
Logged
Winston
*****
Online Online

Posts: 852


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:05:54 PM »
I fancy Boro tonight  :mido:
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 826


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:06:15 PM »
One change, as expected with Crooks suspended.
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 122


Fred West ruined my wife


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:08:41 PM »
Cant fault our home form under Wildthing. Away we struggle and it will cost us dear either in making the playoffs or being successful. Hopefully he sorts it. Watmore should be first choice followed by Sporar. The fatfuck should be a bench warmer and the typical weak minded Arsenal offload needs to wake up to championship football.
Logged
Winston
*****
Online Online

Posts: 852


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:09:55 PM »
Balogun and Connolly start with Sporar on the bench 
Logged
Winston
*****
Online Online

Posts: 852


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:15:17 PM »
Logged
kippers
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 034


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:44:13 PM »
Any links.?  Its not on Ifollow
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 