I will be present in the cold stands of the Riverside tonight - hardcore me even when it's on live on Sky
A tough game that I feel we must get something from - its not season-defining but after any defeat, you don't want to face another one, especially at home.
I would take a draw tonight if it comes with a win away at Barnsley on Saturday. Otherwise, it has to be a home win tonight.
If Fry can keep the curse of Andy Carroll quiet and have a decent game against him - I'm going for a 2-0 Boro win to keep the pressure on Bruce and, WBA who are both in a fairly bad spell.