Author Topic: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Boro - West Brom ⚽️⚽️⚽️  (Read 116 times)
Winston
« on: February 20, 2022, 07:51:59 PM »
Steve Bruce is in charge of the Baggies for this one

Anyone not going can watch on Sky Sports

headset
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:09:15 AM »
I will be present in the cold stands of the Riverside tonight - hardcore me even when it's on live on Sky :mido:

A tough game that I feel we must get something from - its not season-defining but after any defeat, you don't want to face another one, especially at home.

I would take a draw tonight if it comes with a win away at Barnsley on Saturday. Otherwise, it has to be a home win tonight.

If Fry can keep the curse of Andy Carroll quiet and have a decent game against him  - I'm going for a 2-0 Boro win to keep the pressure on Bruce and, WBA who are both in a fairly bad spell.
Robbso
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:07:20 AM »
6 1, Geordie twat is bound to score
kippers
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:21:15 PM »
This is most definitely a must win game and probably season defining.

A loss of momentum right now sees us finishing mid table.
We need to start pulling away from those around us pretty quickly to be in the playoff mix.
headset
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:04:31 PM »
i agree a defeat could be the start of us drifting to a mid-table finish.

That said I can't agree it's a season-defining game - history tells you the last play-off place very often goes down to the wire. So the is plenty to play for after tonight even a defeat which would be a big blow is not the end of the world stuff in my eyes anyhow.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:10:25 PM »
Im afraid the lack of fire power will cost us dear.
Winston
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:13:45 PM »
Thats what I like to hear, Bill - a bit of optimism  :like:
Robbso
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:53:13 PM »
You fucking hear it from bill
Bill Buxton
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:55:17 PM »
We will see.
