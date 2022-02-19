Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 19, 2022, 10:54:30 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Was just in the Tesco in Linthorpe picking up a few cans  (Read 128 times)
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 45 737


View Profile
« on: Today at 07:59:28 PM »
 and a smack head was shovelling about 15 tubs of lurpak into his bag for life  monkey monkey


Its obviously the shoplifters item of choice! I didnt know whether to grass him up or offer him £20 for it 











(I grassed him up)
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 877


View Profile WWW
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:07:00 PM »
Norpack is where its at
Logged
Tory Cunt
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 703


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:17:03 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 07:59:28 PM
 and a smack head was shovelling about 15 tubs of lurpak into his bag for life  monkey monkey


Its obviously the shoplifters item of choice! I didnt know whether to grass him up or offer him £20 for it 











(I grassed him up)

Your crack is getting boring now!
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 45 737


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:36:10 PM »
It genuinely happened, otherwise it would be boring craic yes
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 019


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:17:50 PM »
Yes, it seems no crime was committed.  Police have no interest in petty theft and these stores wont provide security for their staff and customers.

A regular occurrence. All they will do is ban them from the store....but who enforces it ?
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 45 737


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:19:59 PM »
As I was getting into my car, he walked back past the shop again with his bag of lurpak loot and stuck two fingers up to the security guard. Fair play to him  monkey
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 137


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:42:00 PM »
Fuck me --- he is only in the mix again





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C6Le7luzv2Y&ab_channel=Alfons
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 