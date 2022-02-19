Welcome,
February 19, 2022, 10:54:30 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Was just in the Tesco in Linthorpe picking up a few cans
Author
Topic: Was just in the Tesco in Linthorpe picking up a few cans (Read 128 times)
El Capitan
Posts: 45 737
Was just in the Tesco in Linthorpe picking up a few cans
Today
at 07:59:28 PM »
and a smack head was shovelling about 15 tubs of lurpak into his bag for life
Its obviously the shoplifters item of choice! I didnt know whether to grass him up or offer him £20 for it
(I grassed him up)
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 877
Re: Was just in the Tesco in Linthorpe picking up a few cans
Today
at 08:07:00 PM »
Norpack is where its at
Tory Cunt
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 703
Re: Was just in the Tesco in Linthorpe picking up a few cans
Today
at 08:17:03 PM »
Your crack is getting boring now!
El Capitan
Posts: 45 737
Re: Was just in the Tesco in Linthorpe picking up a few cans
Today
at 08:36:10 PM »
It genuinely happened, otherwise it would be boring craic yes
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
kippers
Posts: 3 019
Re: Was just in the Tesco in Linthorpe picking up a few cans
Today
at 09:17:50 PM »
Yes, it seems no crime was committed. Police have no interest in petty theft and these stores wont provide security for their staff and customers.
A regular occurrence. All they will do is ban them from the store....but who enforces it ?
El Capitan
Posts: 45 737
Re: Was just in the Tesco in Linthorpe picking up a few cans
Today
at 09:19:59 PM »
As I was getting into my car, he walked back past the shop again with his bag of lurpak loot and stuck two fingers up to the security guard. Fair play to him
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
Posts: 5 137
Re: Was just in the Tesco in Linthorpe picking up a few cans
Today
at 09:42:00 PM »
Fuck me --- he is only in the mix again
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C6Le7luzv2Y&ab_channel=Alfons
