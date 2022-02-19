Welcome,
February 19, 2022, 08:52:30 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Was just in the Tesco in Linthorpe picking up a few cans
Author
Topic: Was just in the Tesco in Linthorpe picking up a few cans
El Capitan
Was just in the Tesco in Linthorpe picking up a few cans
and a smack head was shovelling about 15 tubs of lurpak into his bag for life
Its obviously the shoplifters item of choice! I didnt know whether to grass him up or offer him £20 for it
(I grassed him up)
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: Was just in the Tesco in Linthorpe picking up a few cans
Norpack is where its at
Tory Cunt
Itchy_ring
Re: Was just in the Tesco in Linthorpe picking up a few cans
Your crack is getting boring now!
El Capitan
Re: Was just in the Tesco in Linthorpe picking up a few cans
It genuinely happened, otherwise it would be boring craic yes
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
