February 19, 2022, 08:52:24 PM
Author Topic: Was just in the Tesco in Linthorpe picking up a few cans  (Read 42 times)
« on: Today at 07:59:28 PM »
 and a smack head was shovelling about 15 tubs of lurpak into his bag for life  monkey monkey


Its obviously the shoplifters item of choice! I didnt know whether to grass him up or offer him £20 for it 











(I grassed him up)
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:07:00 PM »
Norpack is where its at
Tory Cunt
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:17:03 PM »
Your crack is getting boring now!
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:36:10 PM »
It genuinely happened, otherwise it would be boring craic yes
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
