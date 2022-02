headset

Online



Posts: 5 120





Posts: 5 120 brawl breaks out on Ukrainian TV as journalist attacks Pro-Russian « on: Today at 01:40:43 PM »



Russians or Ukrainians both nations full of game as fuck nutters top brass or not





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10529959/Pro-Russian-Ukrainian-politician-hit-face-headlock-journalist-live-TV.html?ito=push-notification soapy bubble on live tv - off it that lot like in and, around that neck of the woods.Russians or Ukrainians both nations full of game as fuck nutters top brass or not Logged