February 19, 2022, 04:22:28 PM
Author Topic: Revealed: How UK couple paid £1.85 BILLION by NHS for PPE  (Read 132 times)
headset
« on: Today at 12:07:32 PM »
have splashed out £30m for paradise villa in the Caribbean... plus equestrian centre, £6m mansion.


Well, that stinks to high hell if what the article states are true.

NHS is well ripped off and they have no shame the fuckers doing the ripping off - I'm all for companies/people making a profit but Jesus that's some margin they've pulled off.

the greedy bastards or naive NHS  or both maybe !!!

the taxpayer shafted once again


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10529007/How-UK-couple-paid-1-85-BILLION-NHS-PPE-splashed-30m-paradise-Caribbean-villa.h
Winston
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:30:16 PM »
Not having this is a failure of the NHS

Come on Headset 
kippers
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:54:14 PM »
If you found your company as a supplier of basic sanitation to the medical industry in 2019, especially the wasteful back hole that is the NHS, then you would see it as a massive failure if you didnt make a mint out of an unprecedented situation where your company is a niche supplier.

Not going to say good luck to them, but the whole procurement process of the NHS needs serious scrutinisation,  as well as the high number of "chief execs" etcetera.
