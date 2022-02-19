kippers

Re: Revealed: How UK couple paid £1.85 BILLION by NHS for PPE « Reply #2 on: Today at 03:54:14 PM » If you found your company as a supplier of basic sanitation to the medical industry in 2019, especially the wasteful back hole that is the NHS, then you would see it as a massive failure if you didnt make a mint out of an unprecedented situation where your company is a niche supplier.



Not going to say good luck to them, but the whole procurement process of the NHS needs serious scrutinisation, as well as the high number of "chief execs" etcetera.