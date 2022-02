headset

Posts: 5 120 Revealed: How UK couple paid 1.85 BILLION by NHS for PPE « on: Today at 12:07:32 PM »





Well, that stinks to high hell if what the article states are true.



NHS is well ripped off and they have no shame the fuckers doing the ripping off - I'm all for companies/people making a profit but Jesus that's some margin they've pulled off.



the greedy bastards or naive NHS or both maybe !!!



the taxpayer shafted once again





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10529007/How-UK-couple-paid-1-85-BILLION-NHS-PPE-splashed-30m-paradise-Caribbean-villa.html