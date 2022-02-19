Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 19, 2022, 01:49:47 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Revealed: How UK couple paid £1.85 BILLION by NHS for PPE  (Read 68 times)
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 120


View Profile
« on: Today at 12:07:32 PM »
have splashed out £30m for paradise villa in the Caribbean... plus equestrian centre, £6m mansion.


Well, that stinks to high hell if what the article states are true.

NHS is well ripped off and they have no shame the fuckers doing the ripping off - I'm all for companies/people making a profit but Jesus that's some margin they've pulled off.

the greedy bastards or naive NHS  or both maybe !!!

the taxpayer shafted once again


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10529007/How-UK-couple-paid-1-85-BILLION-NHS-PPE-splashed-30m-paradise-Caribbean-villa.h
Logged
Winston
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 829


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:30:16 PM »
Not having this is a failure of the NHS

Come on Headset 
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 