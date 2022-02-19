Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 21, 2022, 11:12:17 AM
Author Topic: Hedsets weekend money spinner:  (Read 345 times)
headset
« on: February 19, 2022, 07:28:03 AM »
It's that time again - time to take on the bookies!!!

Only 1 nag today but 2 tricky trebles monkey


£1 e/w - Ascot 15.00 - Highway One O Two.


And your 2 tricky trebles this weekend are championship and, premiership tricky trebles. Headset always likes to vary his bets.


Your 1st £1 tricky treble is in the Championship a toughie all draws - all to help Boro providing we win.

Blackburn V Millwall - draw.
Luton v WBA - draw
Sheff Utd V Swansea - draw.


Then we head to the premier league for another £1 tricky treble. 1 of each.

Aston Villa V Watford - home win.

Southampton V Everton - away win.

Leeds Utd V Man Utd - Draw.
Gingerpig
« Reply #1 on: February 19, 2022, 09:03:56 AM »
Southampton draw
Boro
Preston
Coventry
Derby
38/1

Oh & the ever reliable Big Matt anytime  to score  3/1
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Itchy_ring
« Reply #2 on: February 19, 2022, 09:16:23 AM »
Tough week for any value in prem I'll go

Southampton
Luton
Poolies

All homes
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #3 on: February 19, 2022, 02:45:01 PM »
HEAD

Liverpool
Coventry
Wycombe
F.G.R.
Exeter
Tranmere
Chesterfield

HEART

Luton
Cambridge
Morecambe
Harrogate
Monkey Hangers/Sutton (draw)
Kings Lynn/Bromley (draw)
Dulwich Hamlet
« Last Edit: February 19, 2022, 03:00:27 PM by Squarewheelbike »
headset
« Reply #4 on: February 19, 2022, 03:10:51 PM »
bets are on


Folarin Balogun
Middlesbrough 2-0
First Goal Scorer £2.50 @30/1.

Marcus Tavernier
9/2
Anytime Goalscorer £2.50,

Dael Fry anytime scorer £1.00 @ 22/1

Isaiah Jones anytime goalscorer £1.00 @ 9/2


Riley McGree
15/2
Last Goal Scorer £1.00.



Plus the big one tonight ....fight night prediction only no poke on it.


Kell Brook to knock Khan out 6th round or before.


CMON BORO !!!
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #5 on: February 19, 2022, 03:19:05 PM »
I always make mine 3pm kick offs, reason being, look at Fulham score!
headset
« Reply #6 on: February 19, 2022, 03:29:36 PM »
Yep agreed SWB early kick-offs can kill all bets before kick off
headset
« Reply #7 on: February 19, 2022, 03:32:08 PM »
that said something tells me Spurs might beat Man City today - just a hunch - agreed I didn't see that Fulham result coming - not such a good result for Boro
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #8 on: February 19, 2022, 05:03:37 PM »
Half time, 2 out of 14! Oh, and 4 postponed!

Guessing no one had Norwich to score first!
« Last Edit: February 19, 2022, 05:05:17 PM by Squarewheelbike »
headset
« Reply #9 on: February 19, 2022, 07:00:00 PM »
Top shout again fella shit result for Boro but Crooks brought home the bacon for you once again.


Banned for 2 games now - that will test your money earnings now monkey
Gingerpig
« Reply #10 on: February 19, 2022, 07:47:26 PM »
Love the big lump 9 times now  :beer:
Not had a bet so prolific  ever
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Winston
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 12:19:43 AM »
Plus the big one tonight ....fight night prediction only no poke on it.


Kell Brook to knock Khan out 6th round or before.


CMON BORO !!!


Well done Khan out on the 6th
headset
« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:17:58 AM »
Well done Khan out on the 6th

The only bets I called right were the ones I never had any cash on...typical !
Winston
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:32:33 AM »
Bummer  mcl
