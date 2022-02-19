Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Hedsets weekend money spinner:  (Read 237 times)
headset
« on: Today at 07:28:03 AM »
It's that time again - time to take on the bookies!!!

Only 1 nag today but 2 tricky trebles monkey


£1 e/w - Ascot 15.00 - Highway One O Two.


And your 2 tricky trebles this weekend are championship and, premiership tricky trebles. Headset always likes to vary his bets.


Your 1st £1 tricky treble is in the Championship a toughie all draws - all to help Boro providing we win.

Blackburn V Millwall - draw.
Luton v WBA - draw
Sheff Utd V Swansea - draw.


Then we head to the premier league for another £1 tricky treble. 1 of each.

Aston Villa V Watford - home win.

Southampton V Everton - away win.

Leeds Utd V Man Utd - Draw.
Gingerpig
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:03:56 AM »
Southampton draw
Boro
Preston
Coventry
Derby
38/1

Oh & the ever reliable Big Matt anytime  to score  3/1
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Itchy_ring
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:16:23 AM »
Tough week for any value in prem I'll go

Southampton
Luton
Poolies

All homes
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:45:01 PM »
HEAD

Liverpool
Coventry
Wycombe
F.G.R.
Exeter
Tranmere
Chesterfield

HEART

Luton
Cambridge
Morecambe
Harrogate
Monkey Hangers/Sutton (draw)
Kings Lynn/Bromley (draw)
Dulwich Hamlet
headset
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:10:51 PM »
bets are on


Folarin Balogun
Middlesbrough 2-0
First Goal Scorer £2.50 @30/1.

Marcus Tavernier
9/2
Anytime Goalscorer £2.50,

Dael Fry anytime scorer £1.00 @ 22/1

Isaiah Jones anytime goalscorer £1.00 @ 9/2


Riley McGree
15/2
Last Goal Scorer £1.00.



Plus the big one tonight ....fight night prediction only no poke on it.


Kell Brook to knock Khan out 6th round or before.


CMON BORO !!!
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:19:05 PM »
I always make mine 3pm kick offs, reason being, look at Fulham score!
headset
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:29:36 PM »
Yep agreed SWB early kick-offs can kill all bets before kick off
headset
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:32:08 PM »
that said something tells me Spurs might beat Man City today - just a hunch - agreed I didn't see that Fulham result coming - not such a good result for Boro
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:03:37 PM »
Half time, 2 out of 14! Oh, and 4 postponed!

Guessing no one had Norwich to score first!
headset
« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:00:00 PM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on Today at 09:03:56 AM
Southampton draw
Boro
Preston
Coventry
Derby
38/1

Oh & the ever reliable Big Matt anytime  to score  3/1

Top shout again fella shit result for Boro but Crooks brought home the bacon for you once again.


Banned for 2 games now - that will test your money earnings now monkey
Gingerpig
« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:47:26 PM »
Love the big lump 9 times now  :beer:
Not had a bet so prolific  ever
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
headset
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:39:43 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 03:32:08 PM
that said something tells me Spurs might beat Man City today - just a hunch - agreed I didn't see that Fulham result coming - not such a good result for Boro

monkey


i think u you called it right headset mcl
headset
« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:48:02 PM »
big tune ... bigger than spurs beating man city 3-2 i think i called it right again mcl

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E4Ljertu5sA&ab
