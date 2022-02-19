headset

Hedsets weekend money spinner: « on: Today at 07:28:03 AM »



Only 1 nag today but 2 tricky trebles





£1 e/w - Ascot 15.00 - Highway One O Two.





And your 2 tricky trebles this weekend are championship and, premiership tricky trebles. Headset always likes to vary his bets.





Your 1st £1 tricky treble is in the Championship a toughie all draws - all to help Boro providing we win.



Blackburn V Millwall - draw.

Luton v WBA - draw

Sheff Utd V Swansea - draw.





Then we head to the premier league for another £1 tricky treble. 1 of each.



Aston Villa V Watford - home win.



Southampton V Everton - away win.



Leeds Utd V Man Utd - Draw.

















Re: Hedsets weekend money spinner: « Reply #1 on: Today at 09:03:56 AM » Southampton draw

Boro

Preston

Coventry

Derby

38/1



Oh & the ever reliable Big Matt anytime to score 3/1

Re: Hedsets weekend money spinner: « Reply #2 on: Today at 09:16:23 AM » Tough week for any value in prem I'll go



Southampton

Luton

Poolies



All homes

Re: Hedsets weekend money spinner: « Reply #3 on: Today at 02:45:01 PM » HEAD



Liverpool

Coventry

Wycombe

F.G.R.

Exeter

Tranmere

Chesterfield



HEART



Luton

Cambridge

Morecambe

Harrogate

Monkey Hangers/Sutton (draw)

Kings Lynn/Bromley (draw)

Dulwich Hamlet



Re: Hedsets weekend money spinner: « Reply #4 on: Today at 03:10:51 PM » bets are on





Folarin Balogun

Middlesbrough 2-0

First Goal Scorer £2.50 @30/1.



Marcus Tavernier

9/2

Anytime Goalscorer £2.50,



Dael Fry anytime scorer £1.00 @ 22/1



Isaiah Jones anytime goalscorer £1.00 @ 9/2





Riley McGree

15/2

Last Goal Scorer £1.00.







Plus the big one tonight ....fight night prediction only no poke on it.





Kell Brook to knock Khan out 6th round or before.





CMON BORO !!!

Re: Hedsets weekend money spinner: « Reply #7 on: Today at 03:32:08 PM » that said something tells me Spurs might beat Man City today - just a hunch - agreed I didn't see that Fulham result coming - not such a good result for Boro

Re: Hedsets weekend money spinner: « Reply #8 on: Today at 05:03:37 PM » Half time, 2 out of 14! Oh, and 4 postponed!

Guessing no one had Norwich to score first!



Guessing no one had Norwich to score first!

Re: Hedsets weekend money spinner: « Reply #9 on: Today at 07:00:00 PM » Quote from: Gingerpig on Today at 09:03:56 AM Southampton draw

Boro

Preston

Coventry

Derby

38/1



Oh & the ever reliable Big Matt anytime to score 3/1



Top shout again fella shit result for Boro but Crooks brought home the bacon for you once again.





Top shout again fella shit result for Boro but Crooks brought home the bacon for you once again.

Banned for 2 games now - that will test your money earnings now