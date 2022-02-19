headset

Hedsets weekend money spinner: « on: Today at 07:28:03 AM »



Only 1 nag today but 2 tricky trebles





£1 e/w - Ascot 15.00 - Highway One O Two.





And your 2 tricky trebles this weekend are championship and, premiership tricky trebles. Headset always likes to vary his bets.





Your 1st £1 tricky treble is in the Championship a toughie all draws - all to help Boro providing we win.



Blackburn V Millwall - draw.

Luton v WBA - draw

Sheff Utd V Swansea - draw.





Then we head to the premier league for another £1 tricky treble. 1 of each.



Aston Villa V Watford - home win.



Southampton V Everton - away win.



Leeds Utd V Man Utd - Draw.

















