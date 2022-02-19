Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 19, 2022
Author Topic: Hedsets weekend money spinner:  (Read 22 times)
« on: Today at 07:28:03 AM »
It's that time again - time to take on the bookies!!!

Only 1 nag today but 2 tricky trebles monkey


£1 e/w - Ascot 15.00 - Highway One O Two.


And your 2 tricky trebles this weekend are championship and, premiership tricky trebles. Headset always likes to vary his bets.


Your 1st £1 tricky treble is in the Championship a toughie all draws - all to help Boro providing we win.

Blackburn V Millwall - draw.
Luton v WBA - draw
Sheff Utd V Swansea - draw.


Then we head to the premier league for another £1 tricky treble. 1 of each.

Aston Villa V Watford - home win.

Southampton V Everton - away win.

Leeds Utd V Man Utd - Draw.
