February 19, 2022, 01:49:35 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
SAGE doom-mongers claim next Covid variant
Author
Topic: SAGE doom-mongers claim next Covid variant (Read 158 times)
headset
SAGE doom-mongers claim next Covid variant
«
on:
Today
Today at 07:05:06 AM
could kill a THIRD of infected people.
Fucking hell they are talking about another one already - it won't
be long before we are in lockdown again
Zorro and Adi OTR will be happy - love a lockdown them 2
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10527921/Now-SAGE-warns-Boris-weeks-bonfire-Covid-rules.html
Itchy_ring
Re: SAGE doom-mongers claim next Covid variant
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
Today at 09:17:36 AM
They do love a worst case at Sage
Snoozy
Re: SAGE doom-mongers claim next Covid variant
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
Today at 11:02:04 AM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Today
at 09:17:36 AM
They do love a worst case at Sage
Also love to be constantly wrong
headset
Re: SAGE doom-mongers claim next Covid variant
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
Today at 11:51:07 AM
Quote from: Snoozy on
Today
at 11:02:04 AM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Today
at 09:17:36 AM
They do love a worst case at Sage
Also love to be constantly wrong
who zorro or my mate Adi D if he is reading this thread ...
