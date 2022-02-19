Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 19, 2022, 11:04:27 AM
Author Topic: SAGE doom-mongers claim next Covid variant  (Read 77 times)
« on: Today at 07:05:06 AM »
could kill a THIRD of infected people.


Fucking hell they are talking about another one already - it won't

 be long before we are in lockdown again monkey

Zorro and Adi OTR will be happy - love a lockdown them 2 mcl


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10527921/Now-SAGE-warns-Boris-weeks-bonfire-Covid-rules.html
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:17:36 AM »
They do love a worst case at Sage  :wanker:
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:02:04 AM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 09:17:36 AM
They do love a worst case at Sage  :wanker:

Also love to be constantly wrong
