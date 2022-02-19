Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Woman was just 14 when she was raped by gang in Keighley, West Yorkshire  (Read 117 times)
another grooming gang caught and sent down the dirty bastards.


the fewer nonces on the street the safer the streets will be - I will still prefer the bastards be sentenced to death or chemically castrated regardless of color before anyone gets the race card out


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10528587/Grooming-gang-systematically-raped-14-year-old-girl-jailed.html
Will just mention it OTR, no doubt its all a genuine misunderstanding
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
How do you chemically castrate someone?  :pd:
