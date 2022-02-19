Welcome,
February 19, 2022, 11:04:21 AM
Woman was just 14 when she was raped by gang in Keighley, West Yorkshire
Topic: Woman was just 14 when she was raped by gang in Keighley, West Yorkshire (Read 117 times)
headset
Posts: 5 114
Woman was just 14 when she was raped by gang in Keighley, West Yorkshire
another grooming gang caught and sent down the dirty bastards.
the fewer nonces on the street the safer the streets will be - I will still prefer the bastards be sentenced to death or chemically castrated regardless of color before anyone gets the race card out
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10528587/Grooming-gang-systematically-raped-14-year-old-girl-jailed.html
Gingerpig
Posts: 1 002
Re: Woman was just 14 when she was raped by gang in Keighley, West Yorkshire
Will just mention it OTR, no doubt its all a genuine misunderstanding
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Winston
Posts: 828
Re: Woman was just 14 when she was raped by gang in Keighley, West Yorkshire
How do you chemically castrate someone?
