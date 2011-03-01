Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 19, 2022, 07:56:45 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
If Russia is going to invade Ukraine
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: If Russia is going to invade Ukraine (Read 110 times)
Pigeon droppings
Offline
Posts: 419
If Russia is going to invade Ukraine
«
on:
Yesterday
at 07:57:18 PM »
They'll do it at 1am tomorrow!
Have a Fridy night on the piss, then when the bars shut, start an unprovoked fight with the neighbours!
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 873
Re: If Russia is going to invade Ukraine
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 10:48:45 PM »
False flag ops have started!
Logged
Tory Cunt
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 798
Re: If Russia is going to invade Ukraine
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 11:00:50 PM »
Hes a fucking nut case. Always has been.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 493
Re: If Russia is going to invade Ukraine
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:21:49 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 11:00:50 PM
Hes a fucking nut case. Always has been.
Narrow it down
Logged
Snoozy
Offline
Posts: 617
Re: If Russia is going to invade Ukraine
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:27:19 AM »
You
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 5 114
Re: If Russia is going to invade Ukraine
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 07:07:53 AM »
Biden calls out the Russians - so it might not be over yet
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10528967/Biden-says-Putin-invade-Ukraine-explosion-rips-gas-pipeline-separatist-city.html
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...