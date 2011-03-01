Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: If Russia is going to invade Ukraine  (Read 76 times)
« on: Yesterday at 07:57:18 PM »
They'll do it at 1am tomorrow!

Have a Fridy night on the piss, then when the bars shut, start an unprovoked fight with the neighbours!
Logged
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:48:45 PM »
False flag ops have started!

Logged
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:00:50 PM »
Hes a fucking nut case. Always has been.
Logged
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:21:49 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 11:00:50 PM
Hes a fucking nut case. Always has been.

Narrow it down
Logged
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:27:19 AM »
You
Logged
