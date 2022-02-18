Welcome,
February 18, 2022, 10:56:30 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
If Russia is going to invade Ukraine
Author
Topic: If Russia is going to invade Ukraine (Read 44 times)
Pigeon droppings
Posts: 419
If Russia is going to invade Ukraine
Today
at 07:57:18 PM »
They'll do it at 1am tomorrow!
Have a Fridy night on the piss, then when the bars shut, start an unprovoked fight with the neighbours!
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 873
Re: If Russia is going to invade Ukraine
Today
at 10:48:45 PM »
False flag ops have started!
