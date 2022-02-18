|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
headset
|
You did as well - not at our best here - so no complaints from me.
I must say I like Maddo and Mark Dury's commentary on away days.
But fuck me did I just hear Dury say they might be struggling because they traveled by bus and not a plane.
Fucking hell - talk about sucking cock FFS...
Maddison showing his worth then daft Darlo cunt...
i cant wait to tell my boss if he flys me to London instead of getiing the train - i will perform better... for Fucks sake . it goes to show how to touch football is from reality.
Steady on Dael for example you shouldnt be getting on the bus you should be getting a taxi or you might loose.
FOOTBALL IS LOST IN THE TRAVEL ARRANGEMTS NOW.... I GIVE UP
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|