February 19, 2022, 08:52:12 PM
Author Topic: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Bristol City - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️  (Read 341 times)
Winston
« on: Yesterday at 07:41:45 PM »
So far this is still scheduled to go ahead Saturday at 15:00  :like:

Nigel Pearson is no ostrich when it comes to Boro  

I fancy the Boro to get a win if it the game goes ahead





« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:49:52 PM by Winston »
Robbso
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:54:20 PM »
Nowt 6
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:06:54 PM »
Home Depot and then
Logged
Tory Cunt
Gingerpig
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:58:31 PM »
0_2,  but they will play for a 0 - 0 at home & we will do em  :homer:
Logged
headset
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:13:10 AM »
Without sounding like a doom monger - I do feel we are due a defeat and, it often happens when you least expect it in this league. So if we can come out of these next 3 games with 6 or 7 points I will be impressed.

So it is a big week for me with 3 tricky games for different reasons. It is the bristol and, Barnsley games that concern me more than the WBA game midweek.


2-0 Boro today.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:08:25 PM »
Started well here!
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:09:45 PM »
I fucked that one 🔝
Logged
headset
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:35:56 PM »
monkey


You did as well - not at our best here - so no complaints from me.

I must say I like Maddo and Mark Dury's commentary on away days.

But fuck me did I just hear Dury say they might be struggling because they traveled by bus and not a plane.

Fucking hell - talk about sucking cock FFS...
Logged
kippers
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:43:58 PM »
Out of sorts here, need Watmore on again and possibly McGree.

And stop pissing around at the back.
Logged
headset
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:49:00 PM »
I'm always a big picture man 1.0 or 2-0 is fuck all in football with regards to getting something from a game.


The next goal could be a big one. UTB
Logged
kippers
« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:56:27 PM »
Too casual.

It's a complete waste from every set piece, we need to come up with something different from corners, because at the moment it's completely pointless and not just in this game.
Logged
headset
« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:03:06 PM »
the one plus under Wilder is we look capable of coming back in a game.


had it been Pulis or Warnock and said with respect a draw today would be our best result at halftime.

the draw and win as things stand is still on for me under Wilder
Logged
headset
« Reply #12 on: Today at 05:13:55 PM »
2 we've just missed  there .

CMON BORO
Logged
kippers
« Reply #13 on: Today at 05:15:38 PM »
McGree on

Comon now
Logged
kippers
« Reply #14 on: Today at 05:29:10 PM »
Sorry, Balagan is not up to this level
Logged
kippers
« Reply #15 on: Today at 05:30:56 PM »
Fucking unbelievable
Logged
Flyers Nap
« Reply #16 on: Today at 05:34:26 PM »
Until we find a forward who can score goals well never get out of this division souey  souey
Logged
kippers
« Reply #17 on: Today at 05:37:25 PM »
12 corners !!! 12!!  and not one of them worthy
Logged
headset
« Reply #18 on: Today at 05:41:00 PM »
yes, proper shit I agree at set pieces ... its a point at best today or fuck all for boro.


the best bit is the playoffs generally get decided on the last day of the season...thats for the flappers of course monkey
Logged
headset
« Reply #19 on: Today at 06:17:54 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 04:35:56 PM
monkey


You did as well - not at our best here - so no complaints from me.

I must say I like Maddo and Mark Dury's commentary on away days.

But fuck me did I just hear Dury say they might be struggling because they traveled by bus and not a plane.

Fucking hell - talk about sucking cock FFS...


monkey

Maddison showing his worth then daft Darlo cunt...

i cant wait to tell my boss if he flys me to London  instead of getiing the train - i will perform better... for Fucks sake . it goes to show how to touch football is from reality.


Steady on Dael for example you shouldnt be getting on the bus you should be getting a taxi or you might loose.


FOOTBALL IS LOST IN THE TRAVEL ARRANGEMTS NOW.... I GIVE UP monkey
Logged
Bill Buxton
« Reply #20 on: Today at 06:20:35 PM »
Still work in progress Im afraid. Wilder will be a busy man over the summer. There is some crap to offload, and we desperately need two clinical,confident, and composed strikers.Getting them in could be an Herculean task. If he does then automatic promotion is definitely on.
Logged
Winston
« Reply #21 on: Today at 06:32:56 PM »
There was always going to be a few Blips for Wilder after taking over from Warnock

Strikers is an odd one theres arguably 5 strikers  :pd:
Logged
kippers
« Reply #22 on: Today at 06:37:55 PM »
We are now a good upper third team in this league, and I suspect we will still be in it next season.
Still, it's far better than where we were going under Warnock.
Logged
Bill Buxton
« Reply #23 on: Today at 06:45:18 PM »
Quote from: Winston on Today at 06:32:56 PM
There was always going to be a few Blips for Wilder after taking over from Warnock

Strikers is an odd one theres arguably 5 strikers  :pd:


Yes we do have five strikers. The lad from Arsenal isnt used to anything but under 23 level and hasnt shown much so far. Conolly could not get into the Brighton first eleven and seems to snatch at everything in front of goal. Sporar works hard, but just doesnt score enough outfield goals.I dont think Coburn is anywhere near the finished article,and he might never be. I suspect he will be on his travels next season. Finally there is Whatmore. He is probably the best finisher of the lot,and reads the game well, and has pace. I think he lacks the physicality you need in this division however. Its a problem for Wilder to solve ,but thats what he gets paid for.
Logged
Robbso
« Reply #24 on: Today at 06:48:20 PM »
Two premier league strikers started today, they missed a bag full and almost all of the forward players kept making poor decisions. Bad day at the office and in truth we should have had won at a canter. Lets hope for a positive response on Tuesday.
Logged
headset
« Reply #25 on: Today at 06:48:27 PM »
I only wish Bruce Rioch and the 86 team traveled by plane we might have won the champions league such is the fine margins in football.

BBC tees boro glove puppets confirmed today... the power of the pound note you are worse than nobby nicholls monkey
Logged
Winston
« Reply #26 on: Today at 06:50:30 PM »
Still work to do then, Bill?  mcl
Logged
Robbso
« Reply #27 on: Today at 06:52:30 PM »
Bills buzzing, been a tough few months.
Logged
Bill Buxton
« Reply #28 on: Today at 06:54:30 PM »
Quote from: Winston on Today at 06:50:30 PM
Still work to do then, Bill?  mcl

We have 15 more games to play. More than enough to secure a playoff spot. I dont think we will do it if our strikers keep failing to score. We cant keep relying on Crooks or own goals. We had a huge amount of chances today.
Logged
headset
« Reply #29 on: Today at 07:27:29 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 06:54:30 PM
Quote from: Winston on Today at 06:50:30 PM
Still work to do then, Bill?  mcl

We have 15 more games to play. More than enough to secure a playoff spot. I dont think we will do it if our strikers keep failing to score. We cant keep relying on Crooks or own goals. We had a huge amount of chances today.

don't worry bill.... the next time the team fly to a game ---- its a nailed-on winner after today's 'bus' loss .. well that's according to commentry after losing today.. its all decided in the travel according to tees radio lost
Logged
Bill Buxton
« Reply #30 on: Today at 07:29:04 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 07:27:29 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 06:54:30 PM
Quote from: Winston on Today at 06:50:30 PM
Still work to do then, Bill?  mcl

We have 15 more games to play. More than enough to secure a playoff spot. I dont think we will do it if our strikers keep failing to score. We cant keep relying on Crooks or own goals. We had a huge amount of chances today.

don't worry bill.... the next time the team fly to a game ---- its a nailed-on winner after today's




well that's according to commentry after losing today.. its all decided in the travel according to tees lost









Well they won't have much travelling to do on Tuesday.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:35:26 PM by Bill Buxton »
headset
« Reply #31 on: Today at 08:04:34 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 06:13:10 AM
Without sounding like a doom monger - I do feel we are due a defeat and, it often happens when you least expect it in this league. So if we can come out of these next 3 games with 6 or 7 points I will be impressed.

So it is a big week for me with 3 tricky games for different reasons. It is the bristol and, Barnsley games that concern me more than the WBA game midweek.


2-0 Boro today.


Apart from the result ../--- did i call it :pd:


asking 4 a friend monkey
Logged
