Winston

Posts: 831 ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Bristol City - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « on: Yesterday at 07:41:45 PM »



Nigel Pearson is no ostrich when it comes to Boro



I fancy the Boro to get a win if it the game goes ahead











So far this is still scheduled to go ahead Saturday at 15:00

Nigel Pearson is no ostrich when it comes to Boro

I fancy the Boro to get a win if it the game goes ahead

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:49:52 PM by Winston »

« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:58:31 PM » 0_2, but they will play for a 0 - 0 at home & we will do em

Posts: 5 133 Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Bristol City - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ « Reply #4 on: Today at 06:13:10 AM » Without sounding like a doom monger - I do feel we are due a defeat and, it often happens when you least expect it in this league. So if we can come out of these next 3 games with 6 or 7 points I will be impressed.



So it is a big week for me with 3 tricky games for different reasons. It is the bristol and, Barnsley games that concern me more than the WBA game midweek.





2-0 Boro today.

« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:35:56 PM »





You did as well - not at our best here - so no complaints from me.



I must say I like Maddo and Mark Dury's commentary on away days.



But fuck me did I just hear Dury say they might be struggling because they traveled by bus and not a plane.



You did as well - not at our best here - so no complaints from me.

I must say I like Maddo and Mark Dury's commentary on away days.

But fuck me did I just hear Dury say they might be struggling because they traveled by bus and not a plane.

Fucking hell - talk about sucking cock FFS...

« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:49:00 PM » I'm always a big picture man 1.0 or 2-0 is fuck all in football with regards to getting something from a game.





The next goal could be a big one. UTB



Logged

« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:56:27 PM » Too casual.



It's a complete waste from every set piece, we need to come up with something different from corners, because at the moment it's completely pointless and not just in this game. Logged

« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:03:06 PM » the one plus under Wilder is we look capable of coming back in a game.





had it been Pulis or Warnock and said with respect a draw today would be our best result at halftime.



the draw and win as things stand is still on for me under Wilder Logged

« Reply #18 on: Today at 05:41:00 PM »





the best bit is the playoffs generally get decided on the last day of the season...thats for the flappers of course yes, proper shit I agree at set pieces ... its a point at best today or fuck all for boro.the best bit is the playoffs generally get decided on the last day of the season...thats for the flappers of course Logged

« Reply #19 on: Today at 06:17:54 PM »





You did as well - not at our best here - so no complaints from me.



I must say I like Maddo and Mark Dury's commentary on away days.



But fuck me did I just hear Dury say they might be struggling because they traveled by bus and not a plane.



Fucking hell - talk about sucking cock FFS...

You did as well - not at our best here - so no complaints from me.I must say I like Maddo and Mark Dury's commentary on away days.But fuck me did I just hear Dury say they might be struggling because they traveled by bus and not a plane.Fucking hell - talk about sucking cock FFS...







Maddison showing his worth then daft Darlo cunt...



i cant wait to tell my boss if he flys me to London instead of getiing the train - i will perform better... for Fucks sake . it goes to show how to touch football is from reality.





Steady on Dael for example you shouldnt be getting on the bus you should be getting a taxi or you might loose.





Maddison showing his worth then daft Darlo cunt...

i cant wait to tell my boss if he flys me to London instead of getiing the train - i will perform better... for Fucks sake . it goes to show how to touch football is from reality.

Steady on Dael for example you shouldnt be getting on the bus you should be getting a taxi or you might loose.

FOOTBALL IS LOST IN THE TRAVEL ARRANGEMTS NOW.... I GIVE UP

« Reply #20 on: Today at 06:20:35 PM » Still work in progress Im afraid. Wilder will be a busy man over the summer. There is some crap to offload, and we desperately need two clinical,confident, and composed strikers.Getting them in could be an Herculean task. If he does then automatic promotion is definitely on.

« Reply #21 on: Today at 06:32:56 PM »



Strikers is an odd one theres arguably 5 strikers There was always going to be a few Blips for Wilder after taking over from WarnockStrikers is an odd one theres arguably 5 strikers Logged