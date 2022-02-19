headset

Without sounding like a doom monger - I do feel we are due a defeat and, it often happens when you least expect it in this league. So if we can come out of these next 3 games with 6 or 7 points I will be impressed.



So it is a big week for me with 3 tricky games for different reasons. It is the bristol and, Barnsley games that concern me more than the WBA game midweek.





2-0 Boro today.