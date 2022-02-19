Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Bristol City - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️  (Read 147 times)
So far this is still scheduled to go ahead Saturday at 15:00  :like:

Nigel Pearson is no ostrich when it comes to Boro  

I fancy the Boro to get a win if it the game goes ahead





Nowt 6
Home Depot and then
0_2,  but they will play for a 0 - 0 at home & we will do em  :homer:
Without sounding like a doom monger - I do feel we are due a defeat and, it often happens when you least expect it in this league. So if we can come out of these next 3 games with 6 or 7 points I will be impressed.

So it is a big week for me with 3 tricky games for different reasons. It is the bristol and, Barnsley games that concern me more than the WBA game midweek.


2-0 Boro today.
Started well here!
I fucked that one 🔝
