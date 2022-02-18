Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 18, 2022, 10:56:29 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
⚽️⚽️⚽️ Bristol City - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Bristol City - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️ (Read 70 times)
Winston
Offline
Posts: 827
⚽️⚽️⚽️ Bristol City - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
on:
Today
at 07:41:45 PM »
So far this is still scheduled to go ahead Saturday at 15:00
Nigel Pearson is no ostrich when it comes to Boro
I fancy the Boro to get a win if it the game goes ahead
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 07:49:52 PM by Winston
»
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 797
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Bristol City - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:54:20 PM »
Nowt 6
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 873
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Bristol City - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:06:54 PM »
Home Depot and then
Logged
Tory Cunt
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 999
Re: ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Bristol City - Boro ⚽️⚽️⚽️
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:58:31 PM »
0_2, but they will play for a 0 - 0 at home & we will do em
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...