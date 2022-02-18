Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Workmans £50k injury claim backfires
With the power of social media, you don't need 'private investigators ' these days.

Even the dole just scans all the social media accounts for fiddlers - the youth and young lot of today put the life on Facebook etc for the world to see.

I've got to say he went in for a decent screw out of them. Just not as bright as he thought he was


https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/doh-workmans-50k-injury-claim-23133290
Haha....if brains were dynamite, he wouldn't have enough to blow his socks off!  FOOL
Like the guy on my last ship who got compassionate because his new born was at deaths door

Uploaded a load of pics to social media of himself on the lash in Majorca!
