February 18, 2022, 06:00:21 PM
Workmans £50k injury claim backfires
Author
Topic: Workmans £50k injury claim backfires (Read 71 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 5 100
Workmans £50k injury claim backfires
«
on:
Today
at 04:16:49 PM »
With the power of social media, you don't need 'private investigators ' these days.
Even the dole just scans all the social media accounts for fiddlers - the youth and young lot of today put the life on Facebook etc for the world to see.
I've got to say he went in for a decent screw out of them. Just not as bright as he thought he was
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/doh-workmans-50k-injury-claim-23133290
Pigeon droppings
Online
Posts: 418
Re: Workmans £50k injury claim backfires
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:33:22 PM »
Haha....if brains were dynamite, he wouldn't have enough to blow his socks off!
FOOL
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 871
Re: Workmans £50k injury claim backfires
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:54:08 PM »
Like the guy on my last ship who got compassionate because his new born was at deaths door
Uploaded a load of pics to social media of himself on the lash in Majorca!
Tory Cunt
