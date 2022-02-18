Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 18, 2022, 04:15:58 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Are some of our areas in a parralel universe
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Are some of our areas in a parralel universe (Read 36 times)
Pigeon droppings
Online
Posts: 417
Are some of our areas in a parralel universe
«
on:
Today
at 02:45:56 PM »
Hurricanes on the South Coast
Gale force winds in the Mid's
Heavy snow on Birk brow
Meanwhile in Eston......broken sunshine, light showers, and the occasional whisper of a gust of breeze!
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 5 098
Re: Are some of our areas in a parralel universe
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:48:09 PM »
Same at our place in Middlesbrough - I expected to be ducking from trees and wheelie bins going home.
A total let down
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...