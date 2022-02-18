Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 18, 2022, 04:15:58 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Are some of our areas in a parralel universe  (Read 36 times)
Pigeon droppings
*****
Online Online

Posts: 417


View Profile
« on: Today at 02:45:56 PM »
Hurricanes on the South Coast
Gale force winds in the Mid's
Heavy snow on Birk brow

Meanwhile in Eston......broken sunshine, light showers, and the occasional whisper of a gust of breeze!  :alf:
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 098


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:48:09 PM »
Same at our place in Middlesbrough - I expected to be ducking from trees and wheelie bins going home.

A total let down
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 