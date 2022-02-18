Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Amir Khan accuses Kell Brook of racism and demands answer to taunt  (Read 431 times)
fucking Khan - trying to get the race card out - the wanker. monkey


Like Brook says everyone knows he meant poppadom chin due to the way they break easily.

I do wonder if the will ever be a day when someone doesn't cry racism for the sake of it and, a bit of attention.


I still hope it's a good fight and think it will be despite Khan making a cunt of himself not for the first time in his life.


A Brook win for me even more now after Khan has come out with that shite the  :wanker:


A Boro win followed by this hopefully both at it fight will make the weekend a good one!




https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/17683113/amir-khan-accuses-kell-brook-racism/
Dont like Khan and neither do many around the Bolton area.

Brook win for me with a knockout and hopefully an end to the odious khan
Id like to see Brook win, not sure hes ever recovered from the Golovkin fight though.
Quote from: kippers on February 19, 2022, 03:59:48 PM
Dont like Khan and neither do many around the Bolton area.

Brook win for me with a knockout and hopefully an end to the odious khan

To be fair to the lad during his height of fame he has broken all the muzzcat rules - so does get a boro nod from me for that part of his life monkey


I still want to see him gasping for breath on the canvas tonight though
Brook wins
Fucking hell, if you ever need evidence of what a shot fighter looks like, look no further than khan.
He was handed a master class by Brook.
