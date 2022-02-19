Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 19, 2022, 04:22:10 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Amir Khan accuses Kell Brook of racism and demands answer to taunt  (Read 180 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 124


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 08:01:35 AM »
fucking Khan - trying to get the race card out - the wanker. monkey


Like Brook says everyone knows he meant poppadom chin due to the way they break easily.

I do wonder if the will ever be a day when someone doesn't cry racism for the sake of it and, a bit of attention.


I still hope it's a good fight and think it will be despite Khan making a cunt of himself not for the first time in his life.


A Brook win for me even more now after Khan has come out with that shite the  :wanker:


A Boro win followed by this hopefully both at it fight will make the weekend a good one!




https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/17683113/amir-khan-accuses-kell-brook-racism/
Logged
kippers
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 010


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:59:48 PM »
Dont like Khan and neither do many around the Bolton area.

Brook win for me with a knockout and hopefully an end to the odious khan
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 800


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:02:12 PM »
Id like to see Brook win, not sure hes ever recovered from the Golovkin fight though.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 