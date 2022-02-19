headset

Offline



Posts: 5 124





Posts: 5 124 Amir Khan accuses Kell Brook of racism and demands answer to taunt « on: Yesterday at 08:01:35 AM »





Like Brook says everyone knows he meant poppadom chin due to the way they break easily.



I do wonder if the will ever be a day when someone doesn't cry racism for the sake of it and, a bit of attention.





I still hope it's a good fight and think it will be despite Khan making a cunt of himself not for the first time in his life.





A Brook win for me even more now after Khan has come out with that shite the





A Boro win followed by this hopefully both at it fight will make the weekend a good one!









https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/17683113/amir-khan-accuses-kell-brook-racism/







fucking Khan - trying to get the race card out - the wanker.Like Brook says everyone knows he meant poppadom chin due to the way they break easily.I do wonder if the will ever be a day when someone doesn't cry racism for the sake of it and, a bit of attention.I still hope it's a good fight and think it will be despite Khan making a cunt of himself not for the first time in his life.A Brook win for me even more now after Khan has come out with that shite theA Boro win followed by this hopefully both at it fight will make the weekend a good one! Logged