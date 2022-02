headset

Hes going to do it: Whitehall is certain Putin « on: Today at 07:33:06 AM »



Well, I'm still waiting for it or not waiting for it if you know what I mean.





I'm beginning to think it's just posturing or scaremongering from the media.





I will say I would not trust the Russians or Vlad as far as i could throw them but i somehow think this is just a load shite about war is coming in that part of the world.



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10525105/How-Putin-Ukraine-MoD-reveal-Russias-battle-plan.html

