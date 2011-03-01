Welcome,
February 18, 2022, 04:15:46 PM
Topic: Met Office places almost all of England & Wales under amber (Read 205 times)
headset
Met Office places almost all of England & Wales under amber
for today and advises Brits to stay at home - I am not sure how we survived in the past.
I don't remember back in the day getting a day off school for bad weather.
All I got told of the mother and father was put your hood up and stop moaning
the good old days you can not beat them - now the country must stop for a bit of windy weather.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10525037/Storm-Eunice-winds-100mph-set-batter-country-HOURS.html
Itchy_ring
Re: Met Office places almost all of England & Wales under amber
Still planning on driving down to London tonight
Some of the comments OTR about travelling to Bristol are comical
Bernie
Re: Met Office places almost all of England & Wales under amber
I travelled from north Yorks to Newcastle airport via train and metro this morning. No bother whatsoever.
Media cunts are over egging it as they did with covid.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes
Re: Met Office places almost all of England & Wales under amber
I fully intend to take a high sided vehicle to Cairnwell Pass. It's my right to do so. It's called being free. Otherwise What's the point in Brexit?
I know where you live
Winston
Re: Met Office places almost all of England & Wales under amber
Its due to hit Middlesbrough/Stockton around 14:00 with 36 mile an hour winds and rising to 48 miles an hour by 16:00
Bernie
Re: Met Office places almost all of England & Wales under amber
Its due to hit Middlesbrough/Stockton around 14:00 with 36 mile an hour winds and rising to 48 miles an hour by 16:00
My farts are more powerful than that
Pigeon droppings
Re: Met Office places almost all of England & Wales under amber
Am I missing something here?
Just checked the met office website, couple of red warnings down saarf, bit of amber up to the mids, and the rest of the UK on yellow!
Itchy_ring
Re: Met Office places almost all of England & Wales under amber
FFS there's a normal wind and a bit of rain round here and the wife has just gone to take some crap down the tip to find it closed due to weather warning
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Met Office places almost all of England & Wales under amber
FFS there's a normal wind and a bit of rain round here and the wife has just gone to take some crap down the tip to find it closed due to weather warning
Really?! Worra loada crap
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Met Office places almost all of England & Wales under amber
I travelled from north Yorks to Newcastle airport via train and metro this morning. No bother whatsoever.
Media cunts are over egging it as they did with covid.
Massively let down there's no mentions of inflatable dinghies or of ISIS in there
headset
Re: Met Office places almost all of England & Wales under amber
I'm in the massive let-down camp Storm Eunice my arse - it feels like just another January day where i am in Middlesbrough
Put your big coat and you will be alright the old fella would say.
Itchy_ring
Re: Met Office places almost all of England & Wales under amber
Traffic on A1/M1 looks bang on, fingers crossed should be a nice quiet trip down for me
Loading...