headset

Offline



Posts: 5 093





Posts: 5 093 Met Office places almost all of England & Wales under amber « on: Today at 07:20:45 AM »





I don't remember back in the day getting a day off school for bad weather.





All I got told of the mother and father was put your hood up and stop moaning





the good old days you can not beat them - now the country must stop for a bit of windy weather.



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10525037/Storm-Eunice-winds-100mph-set-batter-country-HOURS.html







for today and advises Brits to stay at home - I am not sure how we survived in the past.I don't remember back in the day getting a day off school for bad weather.All I got told of the mother and father was put your hood up and stop moaningthe good old days you can not beat them - now the country must stop for a bit of windy weather. Logged