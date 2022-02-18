Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Met Office places almost all of England & Wales under amber
headset
Today at 07:20:45 AM
for today and advises Brits to stay at home - I am not sure how we survived in the past.


I don't remember back in the day getting a day off school for bad weather.


All I got told of the mother and father was put your hood up and stop moaning monkey


the good old days you can not beat them - now the country must stop for a bit of windy weather.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10525037/Storm-Eunice-winds-100mph-set-batter-country-HOURS.html
Itchy_ring
Reply #1 on: Today at 10:07:41 AM
Still planning on driving down to London tonight  

Some of the comments OTR about travelling to Bristol are comical
Bernie
Reply #2 on: Today at 10:58:21 AM
I travelled from north Yorks to Newcastle airport via train and metro this morning. No bother whatsoever.

Media cunts are over egging it as they did with covid.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


Reply #3 on: Today at 11:08:46 AM
I fully intend to take a high sided vehicle to Cairnwell Pass. It's my right to do so. It's called being free. Otherwise What's the point in Brexit?
Winston
Reply #4 on: Today at 11:16:49 AM
Its due to hit Middlesbrough/Stockton around 14:00 with 36 mile an hour winds and rising to 48 miles an hour by 16:00
Bernie
Reply #5 on: Today at 11:32:03 AM
Quote from: Winston on Today at 11:16:49 AM
Its due to hit Middlesbrough/Stockton around 14:00 with 36 mile an hour winds and rising to 48 miles an hour by 16:00



My farts are more powerful than that
Pigeon droppings
Reply #6 on: Today at 12:18:18 PM
Am I missing something here?

Just checked the met office website, couple of red warnings down saarf, bit of amber up to the mids, and the rest of the UK on yellow!
