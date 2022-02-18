Welcome,
February 18, 2022, 10:35:39 AM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Met Office places almost all of England & Wales under amber
Topic: Met Office places almost all of England & Wales under amber (Read 52 times)
headset
Met Office places almost all of England & Wales under amber
Today
at 07:20:45 AM »
for today and advises Brits to stay at home - I am not sure how we survived in the past.
I don't remember back in the day getting a day off school for bad weather.
All I got told of the mother and father was put your hood up and stop moaning
the good old days you can not beat them - now the country must stop for a bit of windy weather.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10525037/Storm-Eunice-winds-100mph-set-batter-country-HOURS.html
Itchy_ring
Re: Met Office places almost all of England & Wales under amber
Today
at 10:07:41 AM »
Still planning on driving down to London tonight
Some of the comments OTR about travelling to Bristol are that comical
