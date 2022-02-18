Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Met Office places almost all of England & Wales under amber  (Read 52 times)
« on: Today at 07:20:45 AM »
for today and advises Brits to stay at home - I am not sure how we survived in the past.


I don't remember back in the day getting a day off school for bad weather.


All I got told of the mother and father was put your hood up and stop moaning monkey


the good old days you can not beat them - now the country must stop for a bit of windy weather.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10525037/Storm-Eunice-winds-100mph-set-batter-country-HOURS.html
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:07:41 AM »
Still planning on driving down to London tonight 

Some of the comments OTR about travelling to Bristol are that comical
