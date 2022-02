headset

My son, 20, was killed in a horrific one-punch attack





had it been a one-on-one fight (which goes on all over the country) you might have sympathy for both parties, but the sneaky blind-sided punch is dirty so I can see why the family might want a tougher sentence.







https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/17679566/sickening-moment-son-killed-horrific-one-punch-attack/ the dangers of one-punch - it was a dirty sly one. 10 yr stretch given.had it been a one-on-one fight (which goes on all over the country) you might have sympathy for both parties, but the sneaky blind-sided punch is dirty so I can see why the family might want a tougher sentence. Logged