February 18, 2022, 10:35:37 AM
Author Topic: Best Poundland in the whole of the UK coming to Teespark  (Read 65 times)
Winston
« on: Today at 12:23:41 AM »
          It doesnt get much more exciting than this

        • Extra wide isles 
          :homer:
        • An escalator and lift
          :homer:
        • 3 times the size of an average Poundland
          :homer:
        • The latest Pep and Co 2022 
          :homer:
        • a poundbakery
          :homer:
        •  our first store on this scale wowed customers who couldnt believe how amazing it was and we cant wait to bring the same wow experience to the north east
          :homer:
        • Changing rooms
          :homer:

        And its due to open in days  mcl

        https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/best-poundland-britain-opening-within-23125290[/list][/list][/list][/list]
        Minge
        « Reply #1 on: Today at 06:45:35 AM »
        Good news, might move the thieving scum from Stockton high street
        Itchy_ring
        « Reply #2 on: Today at 10:10:23 AM »
        FFS gazette does nothing to help the image of Teesside  lost

        Been back up here nearly a year and only Been to TP once, this won't be dragging me back
