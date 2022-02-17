Welcome,
February 17, 2022
Michael Masi sacked by FIA
Author
Topic: Michael Masi sacked by FIA
Pigeon droppings
Online
Posts: 415
Michael Masi sacked by FIA
Today
at 07:43:07 PM »
after Abu Dhabi GP "farce".
Not unexpected really!
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 694
Re: Michael Masi sacked by FIA
Today
at 09:00:30 PM »
Surprised its taken this long, we'll probably never know if it was bent but was a complete balls up
