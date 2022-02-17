Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Michael Masi sacked by FIA
Pigeon droppings
on: Today at 07:43:07 PM
after Abu Dhabi GP "farce".

Not unexpected really!
Itchy_ring
Reply #1 on: Today at 09:00:30 PM
Surprised its taken this long, we'll probably never know if it was bent but was a complete balls up
