Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 21, 2022, 11:12:11 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Angela Rayner - Shot terrorists first
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Angela Rayner - Shot terrorists first (Read 514 times)
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 703
Angela Rayner - Shot terrorists first
«
on:
February 17, 2022, 03:39:24 PM »
Ask questions later and get stuck in to scumbags. Shes upset some of the sensitive sorts in her party but think she is talking sense. Be interesting what SKS has to say on it.
https://apple.news/AmWkctCrEQrO-RmkDkdK8Dg
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 5 152
Re: Angela Rayner - Shot terrorists first
«
Reply #1 on:
February 17, 2022, 03:42:13 PM »
She speaks a lot of sense in that article
Logged
Spidoolie
Offline
Posts: 174
Re: Angela Rayner - Shot terrorists first
«
Reply #2 on:
February 17, 2022, 07:46:28 PM »
Not my favourite politician but I'm 100% with her on that subject.
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 5 152
Re: Angela Rayner - Shot terrorists first
«
Reply #3 on:
February 18, 2022, 04:00:45 PM »
It's already splitting opinion OTR and with Abbott sticking her neb in you can almost guarantee the labour will be squabbling with each other again come election day. It's in the stars now they will fuck things up and then blame the voters once again for being thick
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 703
Re: Angela Rayner - Shot terrorists first
«
Reply #4 on:
February 18, 2022, 04:11:17 PM »
Just had a quick glance over
If you want to know why Labour will never win another majority that thread sums it up, all piling in on each other, slating their own side when they say something moderately popular with the general public.
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 812
Re: Angela Rayner - Shot terrorists first
«
Reply #5 on:
February 18, 2022, 04:29:14 PM »
Shes fucking spot on, all this dithering about and playing with rules of engagement. She should start with Abbot, maybe not shooting her, but annoying the fuck out of her till she shuts up.
Logged
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 1 003
Re: Angela Rayner - Shot terrorists first
«
Reply #6 on:
February 18, 2022, 06:10:40 PM »
I did say OTR that she was spot on, they just don.t get it over there , & wonder why they are unelectable
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Winston
Online
Posts: 844
Re: Angela Rayner - Shot terrorists first
«
Reply #7 on:
February 18, 2022, 06:25:21 PM »
You mean a small detached minority have hijacked Labour and their views are diametrically opposite to most of the voting electorate
Sounds about right
«
Last Edit: February 18, 2022, 07:50:31 PM by Winston
»
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 5 152
Re: Angela Rayner - Shot terrorists first
«
Reply #8 on:
February 19, 2022, 06:44:31 AM »
Quote from: Winston on February 18, 2022, 06:25:21 PM
You mean a small detached minority have hijacked Labour and their views are diametrically opposite to most of the voting electorate
Sounds about right
That's the voice of Teessiders you are talking about there!
They have more than just voters who post on there - it's to hardline at times for it not to be infiltrated with some kind of 'labour blood as such' I've never known a website to be so political - I do it on here for a bit of balance and, laugh
What gets said on there by some will be party line/labour people to some degree you can count on that. Or that's my thinking anyroads
«
Last Edit: February 19, 2022, 06:46:39 AM by headset
»
Logged
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 1 003
Re: Angela Rayner - Shot terrorists first
«
Reply #9 on:
February 19, 2022, 09:17:24 AM »
Spot on , it is run & operated as a totally left wing site now , was not always like that years ago , bur Rudolph West has gone totally intolerant of any other views. mention Rotherham etc , Migrants, Abbott & on they pile , all following the same tired shite that makes them unelectable for donkeys years & wonder why . Then when you point it out .........Kim Jong bans people
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Winston
Online
Posts: 844
Re: Angela Rayner - Shot terrorists first
«
Reply #10 on:
February 19, 2022, 03:03:30 PM »
Voice of Teeside?
Most of the comments are from people who have said they dont live here
But yeah I think everyone has figured out how out of touch and just wrong they are. Intellectually, politically and even in the lack of knowledge on subjects
No wonder they always resort to infighting and arguments.
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 812
Re: Angela Rayner - Shot terrorists first
«
Reply #11 on:
February 19, 2022, 06:02:43 PM »
I bet the amount of people who use football forums in Teesside is minuscule compared to the population. I dont give a fuck who or what any of the various forums champion. It means fuck all in the real scheme of things. People like to get wound up about fuck all, usually about other folk getting wound up.
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 5 152
Re: Angela Rayner - Shot terrorists first
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 05:46:01 AM »
whatever people's comments and thoughts about OTR and the internet.
you can't deny OTR is the ultimate Boro playground for fun play
Logged
Winston
Online
Posts: 844
Re: Angela Rayner - Shot terrorists first
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 10:29:14 AM »
The point is that its counter productive
Anyone reading today will see Wes Streeting is a future PM and Johnson is on a par with Putin somehow.. And thats just todays nonsense and if you dont agree youre probably going to get spoken to in offensive terms
Id like to join that club and think like that and be consumed by hatred - said absolutely no one
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 10:53:12 AM by Winston
»
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...