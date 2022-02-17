Itchy_ring

Angela Rayner - Shot terrorists first
« on: February 17, 2022, 03:39:24 PM »



https://apple.news/AmWkctCrEQrO-RmkDkdK8Dg















Ask questions later and get stuck in to scumbags. Shes upset some of the sensitive sorts in her party but think she is talking sense. Be interesting what SKS has to say on it. Logged

Re: Angela Rayner - Shot terrorists first
« Reply #3 on: February 18, 2022, 04:00:45 PM »
It's already splitting opinion OTR and with Abbott sticking her neb in you can almost guarantee the labour will be squabbling with each other again come election day. It's in the stars now they will fuck things up and then blame the voters once again for being thick

Re: Angela Rayner - Shot terrorists first
« Reply #4 on: February 18, 2022, 04:11:17 PM »
If you want to know why Labour will never win another majority that thread sums it up, all piling in on each other, slating their own side when they say something moderately popular with the general public.

Re: Angela Rayner - Shot terrorists first
« Reply #5 on: February 18, 2022, 04:29:14 PM »
Shes fucking spot on, all this dithering about and playing with rules of engagement. She should start with Abbot, maybe not shooting her, but annoying the fuck out of her till she shuts up.

Re: Angela Rayner - Shot terrorists first
« Reply #6 on: February 18, 2022, 06:10:40 PM »
I did say OTR that she was spot on, they just don.t get it over there , & wonder why they are unelectable

Re: Angela Rayner - Shot terrorists first
« Reply #7 on: February 18, 2022, 06:25:21 PM »



Sounds about right You mean a small detached minority have hijacked Labour and their views are diametrically opposite to most of the voting electorateSounds about right « Last Edit: February 18, 2022, 07:50:31 PM by Winston » Logged

Re: Angela Rayner - Shot terrorists first
« Reply #8 on: February 19, 2022, 06:44:31 AM »



Sounds about right

You mean a small detached minority have hijacked Labour and their views are diametrically opposite to most of the voting electorateSounds about right



That's the voice of Teessiders you are talking about there!





They have more than just voters who post on there - it's to hardline at times for it not to be infiltrated with some kind of 'labour blood as such' I've never known a website to be so political - I do it on here for a bit of balance and, laugh





What gets said on there by some will be party line/labour people to some degree you can count on that. Or that's my thinking anyroads That's the voice of Teessiders you are talking about there!They have more than just voters who post on there - it's to hardline at times for it not to be infiltrated with some kind of 'labour blood as such' I've never known a website to be so political - I do it on here for a bit of balance and, laughWhat gets said on there by some will be party line/labour people to some degree you can count on that. Or that's my thinking anyroads « Last Edit: February 19, 2022, 06:46:39 AM by headset » Logged

Re: Angela Rayner - Shot terrorists first
« Reply #9 on: February 19, 2022, 09:17:24 AM »
Spot on , it is run & operated as a totally left wing site now , was not always like that years ago , bur Rudolph West has gone totally intolerant of any other views. mention Rotherham etc , Migrants, Abbott & on they pile , all following the same tired shite that makes them unelectable for donkeys years & wonder why . Then when you point it out .........Kim Jong bans people

Re: Angela Rayner - Shot terrorists first
« Reply #10 on: February 19, 2022, 03:03:30 PM »



Most of the comments are from people who have said they dont live here



But yeah I think everyone has figured out how out of touch and just wrong they are. Intellectually, politically and even in the lack of knowledge on subjects



No wonder they always resort to infighting and arguments. Voice of Teeside?Most of the comments are from people who have said they dont live hereBut yeah I think everyone has figured out how out of touch and just wrong they are. Intellectually, politically and even in the lack of knowledge on subjectsNo wonder they always resort to infighting and arguments. Logged

Re: Angela Rayner - Shot terrorists first
« Reply #11 on: February 19, 2022, 06:02:43 PM »
I bet the amount of people who use football forums in Teesside is minuscule compared to the population. I dont give a fuck who or what any of the various forums champion. It means fuck all in the real scheme of things. People like to get wound up about fuck all, usually about other folk getting wound up.

Re: Angela Rayner - Shot terrorists first
« Reply #12 on: Today at 05:46:01 AM »
you can't deny OTR is the ultimate Boro playground for fun play