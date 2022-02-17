Itchy_ring

Angela Rayner - Shot terrorists first « on: February 17, 2022, 03:39:24 PM »



https://apple.news/AmWkctCrEQrO-RmkDkdK8Dg















Ask questions later and get stuck in to scumbags. Shes upset some of the sensitive sorts in her party but think she is talking sense. Be interesting what SKS has to say on it.

Re: Angela Rayner - Shot terrorists first « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:00:45 PM » It's already splitting opinion OTR and with Abbott sticking her neb in you can almost guarantee the labour will be squabbling with each other again come election day. It's in the stars now they will fuck things up and then blame the voters once again for being thick

Re: Angela Rayner - Shot terrorists first « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:11:17 PM » If you want to know why Labour will never win another majority that thread sums it up, all piling in on each other, slating their own side when they say something moderately popular with the general public. Just had a quick glance overIf you want to know why Labour will never win another majority that thread sums it up, all piling in on each other, slating their own side when they say something moderately popular with the general public.

Re: Angela Rayner - Shot terrorists first « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:29:14 PM » Shes fucking spot on, all this dithering about and playing with rules of engagement. She should start with Abbot, maybe not shooting her, but annoying the fuck out of her till she shuts up.

Re: Angela Rayner - Shot terrorists first « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:10:40 PM » I did say OTR that she was spot on, they just don.t get it over there , & wonder why they are unelectable

Re: Angela Rayner - Shot terrorists first « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:25:21 PM »



Sounds about right You mean a small detached minority have hijacked Labour and their views are diametrically opposite to most of the voting electorateSounds about right

Quote from: Winston on Yesterday at 06:25:21 PM



You mean a small detached minority have hijacked Labour and their views are diametrically opposite to most of the voting electorateSounds about right



That's the voice of Teessiders you are talking about there!





They have more than just voters who post on there - it's to hardline at times for it not to be infiltrated with some kind of 'labour blood as such' I've never known a website to be so political - I do it on here for a bit of balance and, laugh





What gets said on there by some will be party line/labour people to some degree you can count on that. Or that's my thinking anyroads That's the voice of Teessiders you are talking about there!They have more than just voters who post on there - it's to hardline at times for it not to be infiltrated with some kind of 'labour blood as such' I've never known a website to be so political - I do it on here for a bit of balance and, laughWhat gets said on there by some will be party line/labour people to some degree you can count on that. Or that's my thinking anyroads