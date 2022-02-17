Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 19, 2022, 11:04:02 AM
Angela Rayner - Shot terrorists first  (Read 352 times)
Itchy_ring
February 17, 2022, 03:39:24 PM
Ask questions later and get stuck in to scumbags. Shes upset some of the sensitive sorts in her party but think she is talking sense. Be interesting what SKS has to say on it.

https://apple.news/AmWkctCrEQrO-RmkDkdK8Dg
Logged
headset
Reply #1 on: February 17, 2022, 03:42:13 PM
She speaks a lot of sense in that article :like:
Logged
Spidoolie
Reply #2 on: February 17, 2022, 07:46:28 PM
Not my favourite politician but I'm 100% with her on that subject.
Logged
headset
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:00:45 PM
It's already splitting opinion OTR and with Abbott sticking her neb in you can almost guarantee the labour will be squabbling with each other again come election day. It's in the stars now they will fuck things up and then blame the voters once again for being thick monkey
Logged
Itchy_ring
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:11:17 PM
Just had a quick glance over  souey  If you want to know why Labour will never win another majority that thread sums it up, all piling in on each other, slating their own side when they say something moderately popular with the general public.
Logged
Robbso
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:29:14 PM
Shes fucking spot on, all this dithering about and playing with rules of engagement. She should start with Abbot, maybe not shooting her, but annoying the fuck out of her till she shuts up.
Logged
Gingerpig
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:10:40 PM
I did say OTR that she was spot on,  they just don.t  get it over there , & wonder why they are unelectable
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Winston
Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:25:21 PM
You mean a small detached minority have hijacked Labour and their views are diametrically opposite to most of the voting electorate  :pd:

Sounds about right
Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:50:31 PM by Winston
headset
Reply #8 on: Today at 06:44:31 AM
Quote from: Winston on Yesterday at 06:25:21 PM
You mean a small detached minority have hijacked Labour and their views are diametrically opposite to most of the voting electorate  :pd:

Sounds about right


That's the voice of Teessiders you are talking about there!


They have more than just voters who post on there - it's to hardline at times for it not to be infiltrated with some kind of 'labour blood as such' I've never known a website to be so political - I do it on here for a bit of balance and, laugh


What gets said on there by some will be party line/labour people to some degree you can count on that. Or that's my thinking anyroads
Last Edit: Today at 06:46:39 AM by headset
Gingerpig
Reply #9 on: Today at 09:17:24 AM
Spot on , it is run & operated as a totally left wing site now , was not always like that years ago , bur Rudolph West has gone totally intolerant of any other views. mention Rotherham etc , Migrants, Abbott & on they pile , all following the same tired shite that makes them unelectable for donkeys years  & wonder why . Then when you point it out .........Kim Jong bans people  :alf: :alf:
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
