Itchy_ring

Angela Rayner - Shot terrorists first « on: Yesterday at 03:39:24 PM »



https://apple.news/AmWkctCrEQrO-RmkDkdK8Dg















Ask questions later and get stuck in to scumbags. Shes upset some of the sensitive sorts in her party but think she is talking sense. Be interesting what SKS has to say on it. Logged

headset

Re: Angela Rayner - Shot terrorists first « Reply #3 on: Today at 04:00:45 PM » It's already splitting opinion OTR and with Abbott sticking her neb in you can almost guarantee the labour will be squabbling with each other again come election day. It's in the stars now they will fuck things up and then blame the voters once again for being thick

Itchy_ring

Re: Angela Rayner - Shot terrorists first « Reply #4 on: Today at 04:11:17 PM » If you want to know why Labour will never win another majority that thread sums it up, all piling in on each other, slating their own side when they say something moderately popular with the general public. Just had a quick glance overIf you want to know why Labour will never win another majority that thread sums it up, all piling in on each other, slating their own side when they say something moderately popular with the general public.

Robbso

Re: Angela Rayner - Shot terrorists first « Reply #5 on: Today at 04:29:14 PM » Shes fucking spot on, all this dithering about and playing with rules of engagement. She should start with Abbot, maybe not shooting her, but annoying the fuck out of her till she shuts up.

Gingerpig

Re: Angela Rayner - Shot terrorists first « Reply #6 on: Today at 06:10:40 PM » I did say OTR that she was spot on, they just don.t get it over there , & wonder why they are unelectable