Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 3 700





Posts: 3 700 Angela Rayner - Shot terrorists first « on: Yesterday at 03:39:24 PM »



https://apple.news/AmWkctCrEQrO-RmkDkdK8Dg















Ask questions later and get stuck in to scumbags. Shes upset some of the sensitive sorts in her party but think she is talking sense. Be interesting what SKS has to say on it. Logged

headset

Online



Posts: 5 098





Posts: 5 098 Re: Angela Rayner - Shot terrorists first « Reply #3 on: Today at 04:00:45 PM » It's already splitting opinion OTR and with Abbott sticking her neb in you can almost guarantee the labour will be squabbling with each other again come election day. It's in the stars now they will fuck things up and then blame the voters once again for being thick Logged