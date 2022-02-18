Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Angela Rayner - Shot terrorists first  (Read 196 times)
Ask questions later and get stuck in to scumbags. Shes upset some of the sensitive sorts in her party but think she is talking sense. Be interesting what SKS has to say on it.

https://apple.news/AmWkctCrEQrO-RmkDkdK8Dg
She speaks a lot of sense in that article :like:
Not my favourite politician but I'm 100% with her on that subject.
It's already splitting opinion OTR and with Abbott sticking her neb in you can almost guarantee the labour will be squabbling with each other again come election day. It's in the stars now they will fuck things up and then blame the voters once again for being thick monkey
Just had a quick glance over  souey  If you want to know why Labour will never win another majority that thread sums it up, all piling in on each other, slating their own side when they say something moderately popular with the general public.
