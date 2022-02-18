Welcome,
February 18, 2022, 04:15:40 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Angela Rayner - Shot terrorists first
Author
Topic: Angela Rayner - Shot terrorists first
Itchy_ring
Angela Rayner - Shot terrorists first
Yesterday
at 03:39:24 PM
Ask questions later and get stuck in to scumbags. Shes upset some of the sensitive sorts in her party but think she is talking sense. Be interesting what SKS has to say on it.
https://apple.news/AmWkctCrEQrO-RmkDkdK8Dg
headset
Re: Angela Rayner - Shot terrorists first
Yesterday
at 03:42:13 PM
She speaks a lot of sense in that article
Spidoolie
Re: Angela Rayner - Shot terrorists first
Yesterday
at 07:46:28 PM
Not my favourite politician but I'm 100% with her on that subject.
headset
Re: Angela Rayner - Shot terrorists first
Today
at 04:00:45 PM
It's already splitting opinion OTR and with Abbott sticking her neb in you can almost guarantee the labour will be squabbling with each other again come election day. It's in the stars now they will fuck things up and then blame the voters once again for being thick
Itchy_ring
Re: Angela Rayner - Shot terrorists first
Today
at 04:11:17 PM
Just had a quick glance over
If you want to know why Labour will never win another majority that thread sums it up, all piling in on each other, slating their own side when they say something moderately popular with the general public.
