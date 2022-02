Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 3 690





Posts: 3 690 Angela Rayner - Shot terrorists first « on: Today at 03:39:24 PM »



https://apple.news/AmWkctCrEQrO-RmkDkdK8Dg















Ask questions later and get stuck in to scumbags. She’s upset some of the sensitive sorts in her party but think she is talking sense. Be interesting what SKS has to say on it. Logged