Author Topic: Angela Rayner - Shot terrorists first  (Read 15 times)
Itchy_ring
« on: Today at 03:39:24 PM »
Ask questions later and get stuck in to scumbags. Shes upset some of the sensitive sorts in her party but think she is talking sense. Be interesting what SKS has to say on it.

https://apple.news/AmWkctCrEQrO-RmkDkdK8Dg
headset
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:42:13 PM »
She speaks a lot of sense in that article :like:
