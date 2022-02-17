Welcome,
February 17, 2022
Angela Rayner - Shot terrorists first
Topic: Angela Rayner - Shot terrorists first (Read 15 times)
Itchy_ring
Angela Rayner - Shot terrorists first
Today
at 03:39:24 PM »
Ask questions later and get stuck in to scumbags. Shes upset some of the sensitive sorts in her party but think she is talking sense. Be interesting what SKS has to say on it.
https://apple.news/AmWkctCrEQrO-RmkDkdK8Dg
headset
Re: Angela Rayner - Shot terrorists first
Today
at 03:42:13 PM »
She speaks a lot of sense in that article
