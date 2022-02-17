Welcome,
February 17, 2022, 03:55:57 PM
Labours Emily Thornberry says she would never date someone who
Author
Topic: Labours Emily Thornberry says she would never date someone who (Read 12 times)
headset
Online
Posts: 5 076
«
on:
Today
at 03:36:43 PM »
who hasn't had the COVID jab because they are selfish - the silly cow
I wouldn't date anyone who voted Labour
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10522759/Labours-Emily-Thornberry-blasts-selfish-people-refuse-Covid-jab.html#comments
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 690
Re: Labours Emily Thornberry says she would never date someone who
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:48:27 PM »
Id have a go about her not being in a position to be fussy but Ive always found her strangely attractive
