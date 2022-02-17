Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 17, 2022
Author Topic: Russian schoolgirl drug cheat ice skater fails to  (Read 46 times)
« on: Today at 03:05:02 PM »
win medal after falling several times!

She might be only 15 but if you test positive, then you should be out!
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:45:22 PM »
Poor kid will have had no choice. Ere puff on this angina toot before you hit the ice. In Russian of course rava
