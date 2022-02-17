Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
February 17, 2022, 05:49:07 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Russian schoolgirl drug cheat ice skater fails to
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Russian schoolgirl drug cheat ice skater fails to (Read 46 times)
Pigeon droppings
Online
Posts: 413
Russian schoolgirl drug cheat ice skater fails to
«
on:
Today
at 03:05:02 PM »
win medal after falling several times!
She might be only 15 but if you test positive, then you should be out!
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 04:13:02 PM by Pigeon droppings
»
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 793
Re: Russian schoolgirl drug cheat ice skater fails to
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:45:22 PM »
Poor kid will have had no choice. Ere puff on this angina toot before you hit the ice. In Russian of course
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...