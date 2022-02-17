Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 17, 2022
Topic: Sex offender admits exposing penis, using sex toy
« on: Today at 11:27:43 AM »
and masturbating in public. it was like trying to work a fucking puzzle out reading the below article.


A fucking nonce is the best way to describe it, her, him

The sick fucker wants putting to sleep. Chloe with a cock  monkey


The is some sick fuckers in Boro who would employ that in industry with a nonce record. Trying to lesson any sentence with a possible job around the corner  - pull the other one FFS .. the legal system playing daft fuckers again.

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/sex-offender-admits-exposing-penis-23106342
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:35:54 AM »
You know the world is fucked up when you read
"exposed her penis"

 lost
