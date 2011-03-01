Welcome,
The Biden administration has hired the first non-binary person
Topic: The Biden administration has hired the first non-binary person
The Biden administration has hired the first non-binary person
to a federal government leadership position.
Well, they do say looks are not everything and you should never judge a person by them. Let us hope that saying is right ....
- the fucking clip of him in some of the pictures. FFS ...get me off this fucking planet.
Let's hope he looks better on the job - no pun intended
It could only happen on Creepy's watch
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10520757/Biden-taps-non-binary-drag-queen-look-nuclear-waste.html#comments
Re: The Biden administration has hired the first non-binary person
That is a strong look, I wonder if that is day to day or just for social occassions
Logged
Re: The Biden administration has hired the first non-binary person
Tough wank
Logged
Loading...